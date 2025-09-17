Indiana Fever fans ejected after altercation with Atlanta Dream’s Allisha Gray

The WNBA Playoffs are in full swing, and tensions are high as teams fight to make it to the finals. However, as the Indiana Fever and Atlanta Dream went toe to toe last night, the pressure on the court seemed to have radiated to the crowd.

During the game, Indiana Fever fans sitting courtside were escorted from their seats by Gainbridge Fieldhouse security after they appeared to say something to Allisha Gray that rattled the Atlanta Dream’s player. While it’s unclear what the fans said, the video shows Gray turning towards them in the middle of the game, frustrated.

Dawg. An Indiana Fever fan just go kicked out the game after saying something to Allisha Gray during the Atlanta Dream vs Indiana Fever game in the playoffs 😭 pic.twitter.com/Kr6M4FViGZ — RashticReport (@RashticReport) September 17, 2025

Fans were particularly frustrated by the interaction due to Gray’s typically mild-tempered and calm demeanor.

“I know that look. She’s mad, hurt, and angry. Players shouldn’t have to endure that type of behavior, and the league needs to take a stronger posture against it,” one user wrote on Threads.

If you know Allisha Gray, you know she is as meek as they come. She is all business on the court, and drama-free off of it.



If Gray says a fan said something, they said something. I better not see any Indiana Fever fans trying to claim otherwise. — Fayze (@illfayze) September 17, 2025

It’s always Fever fans being weird bc Allisha Gray don’t say nothing at all just watch some hoops without being hostile smh pic.twitter.com/eDXm78HIAh — Derrius Mullins (@unclederrent_) September 17, 2025

Whew so many emotions in this game. To see Allisha Gray (who is known for being calm, cool and collected) have to confront a fan, and see her emotions riding high, have to wonder what exactly was said for the fan to be escorted out. — Kelsey Nicole Nelson (KNN) (@therealknelson) September 17, 2025

Now, this is not the first time Indiana Fever fans have gone viral for their aggressive courtside manners. During a July game, Indiana fans were removed from the game for taunting Connecticut Sun’s player Saniya Rivers. Similarly, Alyssa Thompson called out the “nonsense” and racial comments Fever fans last season.

“In my 11-year career, I’ve never experienced the racial comments from the Indiana Fever fan base [before]. It’s unacceptable, honestly,” Thomas said, per ESPN. “There’s no place for it. We’ve been professional throughout the whole entire thing, but I’ve never been called the things that I’ve been called on social media. […] It’s uncalled for. Something needs to be done, whether it’s them checking their fans or this league checking, there’s no time for it anymore.”

Gray nor the Atlanta Dream have revealed the comments that triggered the player’s reaction. However, the two fans involved were reportedly ejected from the game.