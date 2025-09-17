Indiana Fever fans ejected after altercation with Atlanta Dream’s Allisha Gray

The WNBA Playoffs are in full swing, and tensions are high as teams fight to make it to the finals. However, as the Indiana Fever and Atlanta Dream went toe to toe last night, the pressure on the court seemed to have radiated to the crowd.
During the game, Indiana Fever fans sitting courtside were escorted from their seats by Gainbridge Fieldhouse security after they appeared to say something to Allisha Gray that rattled the Atlanta Dream’s player. While it’s unclear what the fans said, the video shows Gray turning towards them in the middle of the game, frustrated.
Fans were particularly frustrated by the interaction due to Gray’s typically mild-tempered and calm demeanor.
“I know that look. She’s mad, hurt, and angry. Players shouldn’t have to endure that type of behavior, and the league needs to take a stronger posture against it,” one user wrote on Threads.
Now, this is not the first time Indiana Fever fans have gone viral for their aggressive courtside manners. During a July game, Indiana fans were removed from the game for taunting Connecticut Sun’s player Saniya Rivers. Similarly, Alyssa Thompson called out the “nonsense” and racial comments Fever fans last season.
“In my 11-year career, I’ve never experienced the racial comments from the Indiana Fever fan base [before]. It’s unacceptable, honestly,” Thomas said, per ESPN. “There’s no place for it. We’ve been professional throughout the whole entire thing, but I’ve never been called the things that I’ve been called on social media. […] It’s uncalled for. Something needs to be done, whether it’s them checking their fans or this league checking, there’s no time for it anymore.”
Gray nor the Atlanta Dream have revealed the comments that triggered the player’s reaction. However, the two fans involved were reportedly ejected from the game.