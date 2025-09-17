Police identify body that was found in Tesla belonging to singer D4vd as singer cancels show

After a body was discovered in a car linked to rising singer D4vd, authorities have now identified the remains as belonging to a missing teenage girl.

This week, officials confirmed the deceased is Celeste Rivas, a 15-year-old who had been missing for more than a year, NBC News reported. However, the manner and cause of death remain unknown.

“At this time, the LAPD does not have a crime classification from the coroner as to the mode or manner of death. Thus, we do not have any suspect information at this time,” the Los Angeles Police Department told the outlet.

Investigators have notified her family. Rivas was 14 when she was reported missing in 2024. At the time, her mother told TMZ that her daughter had mentioned having an online boyfriend named David—a person the family had never met.

The grim development follows the discovery of a body on September 8 at a Los Angeles tow yard. Workers alerted authorities after noticing a strong odor coming from a Tesla that had been impounded. The remains, later confirmed by the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner, were found inside the car’s front trunk wrapped in a bag. The vehicle was registered to D4vd, whose legal name is David Anthony Burke.

Rivas’ identification comes as the 20-year-old singer has been on his first world tour in support of his debut album, “Withered.” Known for his genre-blending hits like “Romantic Homicide” and “Here With Me,” the Houston native has become one of music’s fastest-rising young stars. In light of the discovery, he has canceled at least one scheduled performance, TMZ reported.

Representatives for the singer say he is cooperating fully with authorities.

While investigators have not suggested foul play on his part, the case has drawn intense public scrutiny given the tragic circumstances and information provided by the family.