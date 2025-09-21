Cardi B responds to podcaster Crissle’s comments criticizing her pregnancy: ‘Why you crying that I’m knocked up?’

Cardi B has responded to podcaster Crissle West, who criticized her for being pregnant during her latest album era.

“You can’t ever talk to me about my motherhood, babygirl. Ever.”

West, who cohosts the podcast “The Read” with Kid Fury, went on a rant about the rapper in an episode titled “Baby Damatics.” An eight-minute clip of the episode went viral for West’s commentary condemning Cardi B’s pregnancy, which she announced on CBS Mornings with Gayle King this week, before her second studio album “Am I The Drama?” dropped on Friday. This will be baby number four for Cardi B, whose real name is Belcalis Almánzar, and her first child with her current boyfriend, football player Stefon Diggs.

West accused the “WAP” artist of many things, including not being a present or responsible mother, not taking her career seriously by getting pregnant close to her upcoming tour, and cheating on her husband, the rapper Offset, whom she is currently in the process of divorcing.

“You don’t know how to use your butt? You never heard of condoms? West said on the podcast. “You never heard of the IUD or the pill? You decided to get pregnant by the n*gga that you cheated on your husband with? Why? This is dumb b*tch sh*t!”

The clip sparked online debate about whether or not the podcaster went too far with her comments. One of these comments included West’s speculation that the rapper would get cosmetic surgery, specifically, a “mommy makeover,” immediately after having her child as a form of “tour prep.”

“You getting ready to go lay down and pray that the mommy makeover don’t kill you, like it do so many other women.” West added later, “I’m sure you got the surgery already scheduled,” West said. “Nothing matters to her more than the way she looks.”

Fans wondered if Cardi B would say anything to these comments, since she tends to clap back often. In her interview with King, she joked about not taking the high road, as important figures like Michelle Obama encourage. “When they go low, I take it to hell, where the lava is at,” Cardi B said to King.

The “Up” rapper took to Spaces on X for her retort. She said she would never regret having her children, and that she is proud to be a mother.

“One thing nobody can f*ck with me or tell me is about my motherhood,” Cardi B said. “I’ll beat b*tches up for that title. One thing I know I am is a great mother.”

She responded to West’s comments about her role in her children’s lives.

“Yes, I have people that help me with my kids, but this aint no ‘I just drop them off and someone is raising them for me.’ It’s very clear that’s not what I do.”

Cardi B’s pregnancy was the subject of speculation leading up to her album release. When King asked about her decision to wait to announce it, she said she wanted to say it on her own terms, and wanted to make sure her baby was healthy. Following the viral clip of Crissle’s rant, she explained another fear she had about announcing a pregnancy.

“They love to pick on you when you’re knocked up. People just like to pick on you, they wish bad on you, they try to bring you stress. They might wish something so nasty on you, on your life.” Cardi B said, reflecting on her past experiences being pregnant in the public eye. “Why would you say, ‘And I hope you don’t die on a mommy makeover,’ and you know I got four kids. It’s just very dark and it’s very nasty.”

Never one to mince words, she continued.

“Why you crying that I’m knocked up? Is this your f*cking baby b*tch? How you mad at me and I’m happy for myself?”