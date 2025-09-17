Cardi B reveals she’s expecting baby no. 4 with boyfriend Stefon Diggs: ‘I’m doing all this work while I’m creating a baby’

Cardi B isn’t just bringing the world new music this week — she’s also got baby number four on the way!

On Wednesday, September 16, the 32-year-old rapper dropped the bombshell on “CBS Mornings” during an interview with Gayle King, confirming she and boyfriend, 31-year-old NFL star Stefon Diggs, are expecting their first child together.

After confirming she was indeed pregnant, she said, “I’m actually very excited. I’m happy. I feel like I’m in a good space. I feel very strong. I feel very powerful that I’m doing all this work. But I’m doing all this work while I’m creating a baby—me and my man—we’re very supportive of each other.”

She added, “By the way, now that I talk about it, y’all better [buy] my album … so I can buy Pampers and diapers and all that stuff.”

For weeks, the internet has been speculating about whether the “Bodak Yellow” rapper had another little one on the way. After her court appearances earlier this month, fans dissected everything from her wardrobe choices to her body language, convinced she was hiding a baby bump.

While on “CBS Mornings,” she insisted she wasn’t trying to hide the news; she was merely waiting to divulge her growing family “on my own time.”

Her fans and the rest of the public aren’t the only ones learning the news this morning. She admitted to King that she hadn’t even told her parents yet. When King pressed her on why, she gave a very relatable response: she’s “scared of them.”

The expecting mother already shares two daughters, Kulture (7) and Blossom (1), and a son, Wave (4), with her ex-husband Offset. While this marks her first child with Diggs, this will be the football player’s second child. After months of whispers, the pair went public with their romance in June, appearing together at events and sparking considerable buzz. They’ve blossomed into what Cardi describes as an empowering dynamic.

“He makes me feel very confident… And it makes you feel like you could take over the world,” she said.

While she was reluctant to start a new relationship so soon after a highly tumultuous divorce from Offset, she recalled Diggs saying, “Let me heal you. Give me a chance for me to heal you.”

The reveal couldn’t have come at a busier or buzzier time for Cardi. She’s been everywhere promoting her new and highly anticipated sophomore album, “Am I the Drama?,” which drops on Friday, September 19. From headline-making interviews to teasing lyrics that had fans guessing about her love life to hawking CDs herself on the street, she’s been in full rollout mode.

Of the forthcoming album, she said, “I feel like it touches every little thing that I want to touch. And I just feel like it’s something that is not out there right now.”