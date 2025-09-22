Hundreds gather to mourn Trey Reed at Delta State vigil after his tragic death

On the evening of Thursday, September 18, a few hundred students, local residents, visitors, and faculty gathered on the campus of Delta State University in Cleveland, Mississippi, in remembrance of De’Martravion “Trey” Reed, the student found hanged on the campus in the early morning hours of Monday, September 15. Among the speakers were student leaders who organized the vigil, and the president of the university, Dan Ennis, according to the Clarion Ledger.

“I know, like you, that Trey Reed’s name and his face and his presence probably rises up multiple times a day, multiple times an hour. I don’t have the words or the wisdom to tell you when that will ease up and it won’t be so sharp. For some, maybe never. But for all of us, it will eventually be tolerable enough that we can carry on with our own lives. I cannot speak to the pain of that family, but we all know that we wish we could ease that pain,” said Ennis.

Trey Reed, 21, a student from Grenada, Miss., was found hanging from a tree near the campus pickleball courts. Preliminary findings from authorities ruled his death a suicide, but according to the family, conflicting reports from campus authorities have cast some doubt on that finding. Civil rights attorney Ben Crump has been enlisted by the family to help with the death investigation. An initiative started by Colin Kaepernick has agreed to pay for an independent, private autopsy requested by the family.

Some students who attended the vigil to support the campus community shared that while they were glad people could come together, they still had questions about what happened on their campus.

Christian Evan, a student at Delta State University shared a sentiment that can permeate a campus when there are more questions than answers about Reed’s death.

“It’s heartbreaking to see somebody lose their life in that fashion, in whatever fashion that they say it is. But still, it strikes a sense of fear in a lot of people, and I don’t want to be scared,” said Evans. “That’s why I’m still coming to school and still going to class. I’m just trying not to be scared. A lot of people, including myself, are scared because we don’t know for sure what happened.”

At the conclusion of the vigil, green and white balloons were released into the sky while several students gathered for prayer circles.

Stay tuned to TheGrio for continued updates on the investigation into the death of Trey Reed.