A$AP Rocky teases marriage, says he wants baby No. 3 with Rihanna to be a girl

If it’s up to A$AP Rocky, baby number three with Rihanna will be a girl.

In a recent sit-down with ELLE magazine, the 36-year-old rapper opened up about fatherhood and the couple’s growing family.

“I hope it’s a girl. I really do. We’re praying for a girl,” he said when asked about the baby on the way. “I hope it’s a baby girl, man. I need that.”

The “Praise the Lord” rapper said that while he and Rihanna wanted to know the baby’s sex before the birth of their first two children, the couple intends to wait with their third. However, the pregnancy already feels “different” than the other two.

“I feel like it’s going to be a girl,” he continued. “This pregnancy is so different from the other two. You can tell from the experience.”

In the interview, Rocky also admitted he’s aware his fans may be just as annoyed with him as Rihanna’s are with her regarding the unofficial pause he’s had with music, but blamed life “lifeing.” He also said he still plans to release his fourth studio album.

“We don’t plan on having children, but when it happens, you gotta adjust and move with it,” he added. “I gotta be present for my family, because that’s first.”

When asked about his excitement for the future, and maybe marriage, the rapper teasingly quipped, “How you know I’m not already a husband?”

He added, “I’m still not gonna confirm it.”

The couple, who share two young sons, RZA, 3, and Riot, 2, revealed Rihanna’s third pregnancy in May with a head-turning photoshoot just hours before she hit the Met Gala red carpet. Since then, the pair has remained coy about the gender.

Earlier this summer, the Savage X Fenty founder and the “L$D” rapper teased the gender on the red carpet for the world premiere of the “Smurfs” movie.

After Rocky gestured to a doll of the iconic character Smurfette, whom Rihanna voices in the film, Rihanna said “Let’s see if it’s a Smurfette … it could be a Papa Smurf. Who knows?”

One thing the world can be sure of is that the new baby will likely keep with the family’s tradition of “R” names.

“It’s always going to be an R name,” Rihanna declared during the “Smurfette” premiere. “That’s the one thing me and Rocky don’t fight over.”