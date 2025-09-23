Kamala Harris offers measured endorsement of NYC Democratic mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani

While making the media rounds for her new book, “107 Days” former Vice President Kamala Harris dropped a very measured endorsement for the Democratic candidate for New York City mayor, Zohran Mamdani. Harris, whose book is available in stores today and is sure to be the talk of politics for days and months to come, made her comments about Mamdani during an appearance on MSNBC’s “The Rachel Maddow Show.” It was her first news interview since leaving office.

“Look, as far as I’m concerned, he’s the Democratic nominee, and he should be supported,” Harris said. When pressured further by Maddow about where she, specifically, endorses Mamdani, Harris said, “I support the Democrat in the race, sure.”

Well, okay then. While there have been more full-throated endorsements from other politicians for Mamdani, and a notable list of politicians who have yet to do so, Harris’ tacit endorsement would be the biggest name endorsement Mamdani has received yet. However, Harris’ quick pivot to discussing other stars in the party was also telling.

Also Read:Hundreds gather to mourn Trey Reed at Delta State vigil after his tragic death

She followed up her statement about Mamdani discussing “stars” in the Democratic Party running for office in other places.

“But let me just say this. He’s not the only star. I know that he’s in New York, and I know New Yorkers think they’re the center of the world, and here we are in New York having this interview.” She went on to speak of Barbara Drummond, who is running for mayor in Mobile, Ala., and Helena Moreno in New Orleans, and other Dems running for local and statewide office across the country. She said of the Democratic Party, “We got a big tent and we got a lot of stars,” a nod to her call for the mayoral race in New York City to not overshadow the other elections for Democratic hopefuls around the country.

Mamdani is a candidate who has become a litmus test for New York City and the Democratic Party. He has been a bit of a shock to the establishment as the leading Democratic candidate with a socialist background, causing many leaders in the party to slowly come around to an endorsement, if they offer an endorsement at all. Socialism leans on the idea of community ownership vs. capitalism, which focuses on private ownership. According to The Hill, while New York Governor Kathy Hochul has endorsed Mamdani (noting that she still has disagreements with him and his platform), the New York Democratic Party chair Jay Jacobs said that he wouldn’t endorse Mamdani.

“I didn’t leave my conversations with Mr. Mamdani aligned with him on every issue. But I am confident that he has the courage, urgency, and optimism New York City needs to lead it through the challenges of this moment,” said Hochul.

Notably, neither Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer nor House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries has endorsed Mamdani, though they are fellow New Yorkers and both met with him since he won the Democratic primary.

Along with Mamdani, the list of mayoral candidates for New York City includes independent incumbent Mayor Eric Adams, independent Andrew Cuomo, and Republican nominee Curtis Sliwa. The general election for the city’s mayor is slated for November 4, 2025.