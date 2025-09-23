‘Stop acting like I got 100 gazillion baby daddies’: Cardi B shuts down Nick Cannon comparisons

Social media has been very fascinated with Cardi B’s home and her family since she announced that she’s expecting her fourth child, the first child with her new boo, Stefon Diggs. The discourse has led to some comparisons to Nick Cannon, which the “Am I the Drama?” rapper quickly shut down.

“I don’t get in Nick Cannon’s business, but let me tell you something, all my kids live in the same house, and they are raised by a person, and that’s me,” she said on X Spaces, referencing Cannon, who is the father of 12 children with five different women.

“You can’t compare me to Nick Cannon,” Cardi continued. “I don’t got 12 different baby daddies. I got three kids with one baby dad. And I’m gonna have a new baby with another man.”

The rapper’s comments appeared to be in direct response to ‘The Read’ podcast host, Crissle West, whose commentary on Cardi B’s pregnancy announcement added fuel to a budding social media discourse.

While discussing Cannon’s recent statement on “The Breakfast Club,” where he admitted that having so many children was a trauma response to his divorce, West made a direct reference to Cardi B, saying: “Well, that’s the same reason all of y’all have children indiscriminately with who the fuck ever…Cardi. This is why all of y’all do it, because you can. Because you feel like, oh, I have enough money to have kids, therefore it ain’t no issue with me having as many kids as I want to.”

While Cardi B made it very clear that she is raising all her kids under the same roof in New Jersey, the rapper really took issue with social media’s attempts to attack her as a mother.

“Stop trying to make it seem like I got 100 gazillion baby daddies. I have three kids with one man that I got married to. Yes, I’m having a baby with somebody else. So what that happens? It’s life. Let me tell you something. I did things the correct way. The first time I fell in love, I got two rings in my finger. I lasted seven years,” she said noting how toxic that relationship was for her, and how tired she was from that relationship. “I really don’t like when people downplay moms, because we go through so much shit. Whether you have one kid and you work at McDonald’s, whether you’re with a man or not, we go through a lot of f**cking shit, and y’all never come for these f*ck a** daddies.”

“I have a very good, happy family…You can’t ever talk to me about my motherhood, babygirl. Ever,” she concluded.