Cardi B reveals the reason she can’t divorce Offset: ‘Y’all wanna know the tea?’ 

According to Cardi B, the reason she’s not yet divorced from Offset stems from his demands.

Amid increased scrutiny around her personal life, the 32-year-old rapper went live on X Spaces on Monday, September 22, to further explain the circumstances surrounding her pending divorce from the 33-year-old Migos rapper.

“The only reason why I’m still married is because somebody wants me to pay for their taxes,” the Bodega Baddie rapper said during the livestream, seemingly alluding to Offset.

“Y’all wanna know the tea?” she continued. “The only way I can get out of my marriage is if I pay for somebody else’s taxes, even though I pay for my own, and give them one of my properties. I’mma fight for that. This is not no love s—. I’m not gonna stop living my life.”

She added, “Yes, I’m having a baby with somebody else. So what, that happens. It’s life.”

The explanation arrived on the heels of a headline-making few days for the rapper who just released her second studio album, “Am I the Drama?” Last week, the mother of three, who shares daughter Kulture, 7, son Wave, 4, and daughter Blossom, who was born in September 2024, with her estranged husband, announced that she is expecting baby number four with her current boyfriend, NFL player Steffon Diggs.

The New England Patriots wide receiver has been embroiled in controversy of his own after a woman came forward claiming he is the father of her five-month-old baby.

From podcasters to her peers to fans online, many have been weighing in on the timing of her relationship, from separating from Offset to moving on with Diggs.

During her livestream, Cardi said, “On a contract, I’m practically still married, because somebody [wants to] hold me hostage if I don’t give them millions of dollars to get out of it.”

Cardi and Offset, who have separated and gotten back together previously, separated in August 2024 after seven years of marriage. In the months since things between the former couple have grown tumultuous, often spilling into explosive social media exchanges and beyond.

“Let me tell you something, I did things the correct way the first time,” Cardi said while on X Spaces. “I fell in love. I got two rings on my finger. I lasted seven years, seven years that I didn’t have to last with somebody. That’s seven years in a marriage.”

In the meantime, she’s pushing through all of the noise and drama and clearly staying focused on what matters right now: promoting her new album. The “Am I the Drama?” artist is now the new voice of the MTA subway in New York City. She recently stopped by MTA offices to record PSAs in her iconic sassy voice.

“Ride safe, keep it cute, and keep it moving,” she declares in at least one.