‘Soul Food’ star Brandon Hammond opens up about secret health battle that changed his life

In the late ’90s, Brandon Hammond seemed unstoppable.

With his soulful eyes and natural charisma, he carried scenes that would become cornerstones of Black cinema—from the little boy in “Waiting to Exhale” to Ahmad, the wide-eyed narrator of “Soul Food.” By the time he was 12, he’d walked red carpets, collected awards, and etched his face into the cultural memory of a generation.

But just months after what should have been the biggest night of his young life—when “Soul Food” swept the NAACP Image Awards—his rising star dimmed. Hammond, barely a teenager, was suddenly fighting for his life after being diagnosed with a rare autoimmune disease.

Now, decades later, Hammond is finally opening up about that chapter. A recent “Soul Food” reunion—with Irma P. Hall, who played the iconic “Big Mama” for her 90th birthday—sparked fresh attention and reminded fans of his unforgettable presence.

“A lot of people don’t know … I was kind of told not to talk about it,” Hammond told People magazine in a recent interview.

Hammond was one of the busiest Black child actors of the 1990s, yet behind the camera, he was navigating a frightening health battle few knew about. Shortly after his career peak, Hammond was diagnosed with Castleman disease, a very rare immune disorder in which the lymph nodes become enlarged and inflamed.

The condition, sometimes compared to lymphoma, can cause chest pain, fevers, weight loss, and in severe cases, organ failure. Hammond recalled how it began with alarming symptoms:

“My chest was hurting and one of my eyes was flushed out red … my whole left side was swollen,” he said in the interview.

Looking back, he admits the secrecy took its toll: “It’s been tough over the years, having to explain to people, ‘Why did you stop acting?’ and giving them some vague answer,” Hammond shared.

These days, Hammond has found stability and perspective. He’s leaned into writing and directing, turning his eye for story inward after years of acting. His health is managed, but the journey hasn’t been easy—coping has meant learning patience, faith, and balance. And now, with a formal “Soul Food” reunion in the works, Hammond is ready for audiences to see him again—not just as the child actor who lit up the screen, but as a survivor who has grown into his own voice.

That reunion will come in the form of a documentary titled “Sunday Dinner: The Soul Food Reunion,” slated for release in 2027 to mark the film’s 30th anniversary. Produced by Hammond alongside Vivica A. Fox, director George Tillman Jr., and several longtime collaborators, the project will weave together new cast interviews, archival footage, and behind-the-scenes stories.