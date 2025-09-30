Creator of ‘Madden NFL’ and ‘The Sims,’ EA Games’ $55 billion sale involving Jared Kushner’s firm leaves gaming world reeling

The gaming and finance worlds are still reeling after a bombshell development. Electronic Arts, the studio behind cultural juggernauts like “Madden NFL,” “The Sims,” and “BioWare’s” blockbuster franchises, has been acquired by a key member of the Trump family and inner circle.

On Monday, September 29, EA agreed to a $55 billion deal with Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund, private equity investment firm Silver Lake, and Jared Kushner’s Affinity Partners—one of the largest buyouts in corporate history, the New York Times reported.

“Our creative and passionate teams at EA have delivered extraordinary experiences for hundreds of millions of fans, built some of the world’s most iconic IP, and created significant value for our business. This moment is a powerful recognition of their remarkable work,” said Andrew Wilson, Chairman & CEO of Electronic Arts, in a release announcing the deal.

“Looking ahead, we will continue to push the boundaries of entertainment, sports, and technology, unlocking new opportunities,” he continued. “Together with our partners, we will create transformative experiences to inspire generations to come. I am more energized than ever about the future we are building.”

The deal takes EA private, removing it from the public stock market. For investors, this means freedom from Wall Street. For gamers, it raises concerns about the potential for oversight, censorship, or creative restrictions that might follow now that the company answers to political and financial heavyweights with global agendas.

That anxiety is exceptionally high in Black gaming communities, where EA games have become more than entertainment; they are pillars of culture. “Madden NFL,” a game known for star-studded releases, is an annual ritual in barbershops and college dorms. “EA Sports FC” (formerly FIFA) dominates both competitive play and casual nights with friends. And then there is “The Sims” — arguably one of the most progressive and culturally significant games ever made. In “The Sims,” players can build neighborhoods, create families, and live out identities with a freedom rarely seen in mainstream gaming.

For over two decades, Black players have used the game to see themselves, their style, and their culture reflected on screen. It’s also a favorite of celebrities like Megan Thee Stallion, Keke Palmer, Issa Rae, and Jessica Williams, who have openly celebrated its storytelling possibilities.

That legacy is what makes this acquisition feel so precarious. Fans worry that under new ownership, games celebrated for inclusivity and creative freedom could face subtle but powerful changes, including sanitized content or corporate mandates.

The timing also adds to the growing unease. The deal arrives in a media landscape already under pressure with billionaires buying newspapers and social platforms, political allies of Donald Trump consolidating power, and networks facing pressure to pull programming critical of the administration.