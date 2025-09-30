NBA player Donovan Mitchell shares what he loves about his fiancée, singer and actress Coco Jones: ‘That’s my dog’

Donovan Mitchell says his fiancée, Coco Jones, is his “peace.”

On Monday, September 29, during the Cleveland Cavaliers’ media day, the 29-year-old All-Star guard couldn’t stop gushing about the 27-year-old singer and actress.

“Man, that’s my dog. I love her to death,” he told reporters when the topic moved to Jones.

Mitchell went on to call Jones “an amazing human being” who grounds him.

“She brings me peace,” he said, before reflecting on the time he spent traveling with her during her “Why Not More Tour?” earlier this year.

“Getting to spend time with her on tour was something that was very unique ‘cause you realize that she travels and works just as hard as we do. On the tour bus, up late nights,” he explained.

He added that watching her dedication deepened his admiration.

“She’s a special human,” Mitchell continued. “And you see it in her work, and to be able to call her my fiancée, my wife, is a blessing. So, I’m grateful.”

After roughly dating for two years, the pair announced their engagement on July 11 with dual posts on Instagram featuring footage from their tropical proposal. For her part, the “Double Back” singer posted a snapshot of the newly engaged couple sharing a kiss at sunset. Meanwhile, the basketball player uploaded footage of the luxury poolside proposal that showed the moment he got down on one knee.

“After an amazing season and a sold-out tour, Donovan Mitchell and Coco Jones took a moment to recharge on vacation, which turned it into a beautiful engagement,” reps for the pair told People magazine at the time.

The engagement carried an extra layer of significance thanks to Ciara and Russell Wilson, who reportedly played a key role in bringing the couple together and planning the engagement. Wilson revealed his involvement in a congratulations post shortly after they announced they were engaged.

“[Ciara] and I are so happy for you two lovebirds,” he wrote in the caption of a post to his stories, adding, “Thanks for allowing us to plan this with you.”

While the couple hasn’t revealed a wedding date yet, Mitchell is gearing up for the NBA season, and Jones — who stars in the upcoming season of Peacock’s “Bel Air” — is busy with her flourishing music and acting career.