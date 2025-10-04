Video reveals deceased LSU player Kyren Lacy was over 70 yards away during impact of fatal car crash he was blamed for

The attorney for former Louisiana State University wide receiver Kyren Lacy has revealed information that calls into question Lacy’s involvement in a fatal car crash in December of last year.

A video shared by attorney Matt Ory, which is from security camera footage of the accident, shows that Lacy was 72.6 yards away from the collision at the time of impact.

“That is not how this story was ever painted. Never,” Ory said in an interview with South Louisiana’s HTV 10 News.

A 78-year-old man named Herman Hall was killed in the crash. Louisiana State Police claimed that Hall, who was in the passenger seat of a Kia Sorento, was hit by another car that swerved to avoid being hit by Lacy’s car. In January, police charged Lacy with negligent homicide, felony hit-and-run, and reckless operation of a vehicle.

“Traveling behind the pickup was a 2017 Kia Cadenza whose driver swerved left to avoid the oncoming Dodge Charger. As the Kia Cadenza took evasive action to avoid impact with the Dodge, it crossed the centerline and collided head-on with a southbound 2017 Kia Sorento,” the news release from Louisiana State Police said.

The footage Ory analyzed is from the investigation by the Lafourche Parish District Attorney’s office. This is also where Ory cited the number of yards away Lacy was from Hall’s car at the time of the crash.

“We know from data that Kyren Lacy did in fact pass four cars, there’s no disputing that, further north, Kyren Lacy passed four cars,” Ory said. “However, he was back in his lane of travel, 92.3 yards behind Mr. Hall. At the time of impact. He’s 72.6 yards behind the vehicles at the time of impact. Key word, behind the vehicles. That is not how this story was ever painted. Never.”

Lacy died by suicide in April of this year, one day before he was supposed to appear in front of a grand jury. He was 24 years old. His former teammates and supporters have posted on social media reacting to the news, using the #LLK2, for “Long Live Kyren” and his jersey number, 2.

LSU Defensive end Savion Jones, wrote on X, “They slander your name, your character, and painted you as the bad guy. But we your family, teammates, and friends know the real you LLK2.”