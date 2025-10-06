Beloved Nigerian journalist Somtochukwo ‘Sommie’ Maduagwu dies while fleeing armed intruders

The world is mourning the loss of a beloved Nigerian news anchor who leapt to her death while trying to escape armed intruders.

On Monday, September 29, Somtochukwo “Sommie” Maduagwu, a star reporter and producer at Arise News Channel, was found unconscious outside her three-story apartment building in the capital city of Abuja after armed robbers broke in and ransacked her home, the Federal Capital Territory Police Command announced in a release.

The 29-year-old anchor was rushed to a local hospital, where she later died.

According to FCT Commissioner Ajao Adewale, police responded to a distress call at Unique Apartments, a twin building with 18 units, after the suspects shot one of two security guards before barging into Maduagwu’s apartment.

“Under these conditions, panic would have resulted from this kind of environment,” Adewale said. “Sommie actually occupied an apartment on the topmost floor of the building. And out of fear, she jumped down from that third story, the top floor,” he continued, adding, “The consequences are what we are seeing. It’s so sad, so unfortunate.”

He confirmed that an investigation into the “cruel and senseless” break-in that led to the tragic accident was launched immediately.

Maduagwu, who was born in London and raised in Port Harcourt, had built an impressive career that bridged law, media, and advocacy, according to Nigerian media outlets. Before joining Arise News, she worked as a lawyer and model and was the first runner-up in the 2023 Miss Tourism Nigeria pageant. At Arise, she became known for her warmth, intellect, and storytelling on issues spanning law, governance, and women’s rights.

In a post on Instagram, Arise News confirmed her death following the armed robbery at her home and reflected on the kind of colleague she had been.

“Sommie, 29, was not only a cherished member of the ARISE News family but also a vibrant voice that engaged and connected with our viewers,” the caption read. “Beyond the airwaves, Maduagwu had been a lawyer, and a supportive friend to many.”

“We extend our deepest condolences to Sommie’s parents, siblings, extended family, friends, and loved ones at this difficult time,” the statement continued. “Sommie’s voice is now silent but her spirit, passion, and legacy will endure as part of our collective memory. We remain in shock and call for a speedy investigation, apprehension, and prosecution of the culprits.”

As of now, no suspects have been arrested.