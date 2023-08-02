‘It is their job’: Keke Palmer and Tracee Ellis Ross pull back the curtain on celebrity beauty

Keke Palmer sets the record straight on unrealistic beauty standards as Tracee Ellis Ross reveals the maintenance that goes into being a famous face over 50.

Keke Palmer wants the world to understand that, as is true of most celebrities, it’s her job to look good.

On a recent episode of her podcast, “Baby, This Is Keke Palmer,” Palmer opened up further about how she feels compelled to maintain a certain standard for herself while chatting with celebrity trainer Corey Calliet. However, the actress and recent new mom stressed, “It is my job. Let’s not get crazy — I don’t want people thinking that I am setting unrealistic standards. I can afford a trainer, meal prep and a lot of things.”

Keke Palmer attends the 2023 Fragrance Foundation Awards at David H. Koch Theater at Lincoln Center on June 15, 2023, in New York City. (Photo by Noam Galai/Getty Images)

She added, “It is expensive, but I am investing in my career because it is my career to look good. Not even is it [just] my career to look good; it is my career choice to have the kind of career that I want to have.”

The “Nope” actress even went so far as to say it’s “never” her intention to “put [her regimen] on anybody.”

“I always want to make it clear that when I am talking about fitness, health, and wellness … your journey is your journey,” she said. You figure it out the way you can. And when you look at these celebrities and people in the industry, know that it is their job.”

One of those celebrities is Tracee Ellis Ross, who revealed yet another part of her extensive beauty and fitness routine while using a set of what she called “torture tools” in a recent Instagram post.

“Y’all think this sh–t is a game,” Ross wrote in the post’s caption, thanking the brand Olfa Perbal Paris for creating the tools ”that seem to lift and smooth this 50-year-old kit.”

In the video, while wearing a sheet mask on her face, the actress vigorously massages parts of her body with different-sized wooden massagers.

“Fifty what?” she yells directly at the camera as she continues to massage her thigh. “Years old,” Ross adds, answering her own question.

Many in the comments appreciated the candid moment: “I love you so much. It’s not a game,” wrote the actress’ long-declared BFF, Samira Nasr, editor-in-chief of Harper’s Bazaar. “All hands on deck for this 50s train ❤️#stayready,” said artist Amy Sherald.

The lesson? Celebrity beauty is work, in and of itself.

Earlier this year, Palmer told People magazine, “Anytime you see a celebrity doing a snap back or whatever like that, it’s part of the damn gig. A part of our jobs is to look good and to look the part. So don’t think it’s this thing where it’s like, ‘We doing it because we got it like that.’ No, the job is on the line.”

At that time, Palmer added, “If it’s important to you, then hell yeah, put in the work, miss girl. Get you whatever diet you want to do or whatever workout regimen that works for you. And if that’s not what you’re worried about, then don’t worry about it.”

