Megan Thee Stallion receives Trevor Project’s ‘Mental Health Champion of the Year Award’

Megan Thee Stallion is adding yet another major honor to her list, one that reflects her heart as much as her hustle.

In honor of World Mental Health Day, The Trevor Project has recognized the Grammy-winning superstar with the 2025 Mental Health Champion of the Year Award for her advocacy around mental health awareness and her dedication to LGBTQ+ young people.

“I’m honored to receive this year’s Mental Health Champion award from The Trevor Project,” Megan said in a press release shared with theGrio. “My goal has always been to use my platform to help break stigmas around mental health and provide resources for those seeking safe spaces to have honest and heartfelt conversations. Mental health impacts all of us, so it’s important to lead with love and empathy. I’m grateful for organizations like The Trevor Project that are committed to spreading awareness and supporting our LGBTQ+ youth in powerful ways.”

(Photo courtesy of The Trevor Project)

This award recognizes a side of Megan that fans know well: the woman who has been open about her own struggles while creating space for others to heal. Through her Pete & Thomas Foundation, named after her late parents, she’s built initiatives in education, housing, health, and wellness for underserved communities. In 2022, she launched BadBitchesHaveBadDaysToo.com, a free wellness hub connecting people with therapy directories, LGBTQ+ resources, and crisis hotlines like The Trevor Project’s.

Her message has reached audiences far beyond music. In 2024, Megan partnered with the California Department of Public Health for the “Never A Bother” suicide prevention campaign. A year earlier, she teamed up with the Ad Council’s “Seize the Awkward” campaign, where she got candid about the pressure to always appear strong.

“I’ve always been told I gotta be strong,” she said as previously reported by theGrio. “Thick-skinned. Stiff upper lip. Tough as nails. But to be everything for everybody – it wears on you. Black don’t crack, they say. But it can. I can. We all can. Y’all, it’s okay to not be okay. Reach out to a friend if you see them going through it. No matter who you are, being vulnerable is what makes us whole.”

Jaymes Black, CEO of The Trevor Project, spoke to why Megan’s impact is so significant. “Megan Thee Stallion is a mental health champion in every sense of the word. Her raw honesty, bold advocacy, and deep love for her community make her an extraordinary role model – particularly for Black LGBTQ+ youth, who face some of the highest rates of discrimination, mental health challenges, and suicide risk,” Black shared. “Megan’s activism doesn’t just stop at words; she builds real, tangible resources for vulnerable communities that are too often overlooked or left behind. As a queer Black person, I wish I had someone like Megan to look up to when I was growing up. Her courage, her authenticity, and her unwavering commitment to mental health advocacy will echo for generations.”

This recognition comes at a critical time. Earlier this year, the federal government cut the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline’s LGBTQ+ Specialized Services program, a move that removed a lifeline for millions of young people. According to The Trevor Project, 39% of LGBTQ+ young people seriously considered suicide in the past year. For Black transgender and nonbinary youth, one in five reported an attempt. And more than half of LGBTQ+ youth who wanted mental health care weren’t able to get it.

These numbers underline the importance of advocacy like Megan’s because mental health can impact physical health and ultimately save a life.