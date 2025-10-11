‘I’ve always looked up to you’: YouTube star Ms. Rachel criticizes President Obama’s comments on Gaza

Barack Obama has his fair share of critics, but his latest one might be one of the most unexpected.

Famed YouTube personality Ms. Rachel, best known for her educational videos for toddlers, publicly called out former President Obama over his language in a recent statement regarding the ongoing war in Gaza. The children’s content creator, who has over 4 million followers on Instagram and 17.2 million subscribers to her YouTube channel, posted an open letter on Friday (Oct. 10), criticizing what she described as “dehumanizing” language toward Palestinians from the 44th president.

“Dear President Obama,” Ms. Rachel’s statement began. “I saw in your statement you said ‘Israeli families’ & ‘the people of Gaza.’ Palestinians have families, too. This kind of language contributes to dehumanization. Dehumanization is part of what caused so many to stay silent as 20,000 children were killed in this genocide. I’ve sat with wonderful Palestinian families from Gaza. They look at their children just like ours — with all the love & hope in the world. Love, Ms Rachel.”

I’ve always looked up to you @BarackObama I don’t understand why so many of these statements don’t seem to view Palestinians as equal? All people and all children are equal and deserve the same human rights.



Please share so the message gets across ❤️ pic.twitter.com/uD8lAbZCay — Fan Ms Rachel At Songs (@msrachelforlitt) October 11, 2025

Ms. Rachel, whose real name is Rachel Griffin Accruso, has been vocal about the treatment of Palestinians during the war and in the media. In the caption to her post on Instagram, she expressed further disappointment in Obama.

“I’ve always looked up to you, @barackobama,” she wrote. “I don’t understand why so many of these statements don’t seem to view Palestinians as equal. All people and all children are equal and deserve the same human rights.”

Ms. Rachel has emerged as one of the most inclusive early learning content creators in the world. For months, she has used her Instagram account to be outspoken about the war and remain steadfast in her advocacy for Gaza and Palestinian children.

On Thursday (Oct. 9), Obama released a statement after the White House announced a deal had been reached to end the two-year conflict in Gaza, which has claimed more than 67,000 Palestinian lives since Oct. 7, 2023.

“After two years of unimaginable loss and suffering for Israeli families and the people of Gaza, we should all be encouraged and relieved that an end to the conflict is within sight; that those hostages still being held will be reunited with their families; and that vital aid can start reaching those inside Gaza whose lives have been shattered,” Obama said.

He added, “More than that, though, it now falls on Israelis and Palestinians, with the support of the U.S. and the entire world community, to begin the hard task of rebuilding Gaza – and to commit to a process that, by recognizing the common humanity and basic rights of both peoples, can achieve a lasting peace.”