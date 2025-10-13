‘He’s a fighter’: Kamala Harris reveals call to Joe Biden about recent cancer treatment

When former Vice President Kamala Harris heard former President Joe Biden was undergoing radiation treatment for prostate cancer, she called him – only for the message to be sent to voicemail.

Toward the end of her appearance on MSNBC’s The Weekend on Sunday, Harris opened up about checking in on Biden as he was undergoing radiation therapy for an aggressive form of prostate cancer.

“I called him earlier. I have not talked to him. I just left him a message after I heard the news,” Harris said.

The news follows the former Vice President’s memoir, 107 Days, which chronicles her historic 2024 presidential campaign after Biden dropped out of the race in July. In the book, she reflects on Biden’s final days campaigning and called out the “recklessness” of Biden and his staff in the lead-up to his June debate with President Donald Trump.

Harris said she and Biden have spoken about the memoir, but didn’t disclose how the conversation went.

Biden has undergone several health challenges in recent months. In August, he announced that he had a form of skin cancer removed from his forehead and last week, his team revealed he was undergoing new therapy as part of his prostate cancer treatment.

“I think Joe Biden is a fighter, and that is what I told him,” Harris told MSNBC. ” He’s going to fight this, and we’re going to hold him up and pray for his recovery and for his strength and for his family.”

