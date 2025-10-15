Ego Nwodim announces first gig since leaving SNL: ‘You’re gonna want to be there’

One month after Ego Nwodim announced her departure from “Saturday Night Live,” she is booked and busy.

On Wednesday, October 15, the 37-year-old comedian and actress announced she is gearing up to star in a solo show at New York City’s historic Lincoln Center Theater’s Claire Tow Theater as part of the performing arts institution’s “The Comedy Series.”

“Guys, I have some really good, exciting news,” she said to the camera during a video posted to her Instagram Stories. “I’m doing a solo show at the Lincoln Center for a week. One week only.”

“Get a tic,” she added in a comically exaggerated voice. “You’re gonna want to be there. I think it will be fun.”

While pre-sale tickets are on sale (tickets officially going on sale on Monday, October 20), she suggested folks “get a ticket for a loved one” or even “someone you want to go on a date with.”

“It’s gonna be a ball, can’t wait,” she said.

In September, Nwodin announced she was one of several regular “SNL” cast members departing ahead of the sketch comedy show’s 51st season, leaving the show without a Black woman among the regular cast for the first time in several years.

“The hardest part of a great party is knowing when to say goodnight,” she wrote in a post on Instagram announcing she was leaving.

“I am immensely grateful to Lorne for the opportunity, to my castmates, the writers, and the crew for their brilliance, support, and friendship,” she continued. “Week after week on that stage taught me more than I could have ever imagined, and I will carry those memories (and that laughter) with me always.”

“The Comedy Series featuring Ego Nwodim,” directed by Zhailon Levingston and set to run from November 19 to November 23, marks Nwodim’s first time performing Off Broadway. Other comedians slated to perform along the series include Jerrod Carmichael, Sam Jay, and Vir Das.

According to a press release, “The Comedy Series” will be a “stand-up meets storytelling” format, where performers “test boundaries, shape new material, and explore the space between humor and truth.”

“No two performances will be the same—because the creative process isn’t a straight line, and neither is this show,” the release further stated. “It’s comedy that’s evolving before your eyes.”