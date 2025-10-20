‘And through it all, GOD remains faithful,’ Dr. Wendy Osefo breaks silence since shocking arrest

The Real Housewives of Potomac star Dr. Wendy Osefo has spoken for the first time since her surprising arrest earlier this month.

“And through it all, GOD remains faithful,” she wrote on Instagram. “Thank you for the outpouring of love, support, and prayers for myself and most importantly my family during this time. We are forever grateful.”

Earlier this month, the Bravo star whom fans grew to love or hate on RHOP shocked both her fans and haters when news broke that she and her husband, Eddie Osefo, were arrested. As previously reported by theGrio, the couple’s arrest was tied to alleged false insurance claims. In April 2023, the Osefos told police their home had been burglarized while they were away on a trip to Jamaica. They claimed their bedroom was ransacked and that several designer bags and jewelry were stolen. The Osefos had filed a $450,000 personal property loss claim with an insurance company. But prosecutors say the receipts and the social media posts revealed that many of the items the couple claimed were missing had been purchased and returned before the reported robbery.

Though the couple was ultimately released on a combined $100,000 bail, the Carroll County Sheriff’s office reportedly told outlets that Wendy is facing 16 charges, eight misdemeanor counts of conspiracy to commit insurance fraud, one misdemeanor count of making a false statement to a police officer, and seven felony counts of insurance fraud. Meanwhile, her husband faced 18 charges, including eight misdemeanor insurance fraud conspiracy counts, the same count of making a false statement to a police officer, and nine felony insurance fraud counts. Totaling 34 charges between the two.

Since her arrest, Wesleyan University, where Dr. Osefo served as a Distinguished Visiting Professor of Sociology, announced that she is no longer an employee of the university. However, representatives from the RHOP star’s team clarified that, “Dr. Osefo made the voluntary decision to step down from her role. This decision was made independently and communicated directly to the university before any external reports surfaced,” in a statement to TMZ.

Ultimately, just as her Instagram caption suggests, Dr. Osefo appears to be moving forward from the headlines and arrest news as she encouraged her followers to tune into the RHOP. Similarly, a representative from her team told Entertainment Weekly that the Osefos, “alongside their legal team, look forward to their day in court.”



Carroll County State’s Attorney Haven Shoemaker previously told reporters that the next hearing in the case is “tentatively scheduled” for Nov. 7.