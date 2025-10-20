Fans rally around Brandy after critics question her abrupt Chicago tour exit

After Brandy revealed the reason she left the stage mid-show in Chicago on Saturday, fans are coming to her defense.

On Sunday, October 20, a day after the incident, the 46-year-old Grammy-winning singer shared she had been experiencing dehydration in a statement posted to social media.

“I sincerely apologize for the abrupt end to last night’s performance in Chicago,” she wrote.

“After weeks of nonstop rehearsals, last night I experienced dehydration and feelings of wanting to faint. Everyone involved agreed that prioritizing my well-being was of the utmost importance.”

The moment unfolded during the Chicago stop of “The Boy Is Mine Tour,” Brandy’s much-anticipated reunion with Monica. Midway through the show, Brandy reportedly told the crowd she needed “a second” before abruptly leaving the stage. The concert concluded without her return—and without the duo performing their iconic 1998 hit “The Boy Is Mine.”

By the following evening, however, Brandy had recovered enough to take the stage in Indianapolis, performing her full set. Still, the internet remains abuzz with reactions to the incident, with some criticizing the abrupt exit while others are quick to defend the R&B icon, arguing that her health should always come first.

“We’ve seen too many artist pass out and die on stage because they ignored their health,” one user wroter on Threads.” Salute to Brandy for listening to her conscious and getting the help she needed.”

Before the “Full Moon” singer had released a statement updating fans, defenses were already building online.

“If Brandy left the stage & didn’t return, something serious must have happened. Brandy wouldn’t do that for just any reason. I just hope that Brandy is ok,” Wynton Mohorn wrote in a post on X.

There are even some who are breaking down some common misconceptions around just how serious dehydration really is.

“Dehydration doesn’t mean you’re thirsty,” another user wrote in a post on the same platform. “It means your body is starting to shut down, leading to dizziness, confusion, sudden fatigue. I think this is why there’s confusion with Brandy. She didn’t walk off that stage because she was thirsty. It was more extreme. She recognized that.”

According to the Mayo Clinic, dehydration occurs when the body loses more fluids than it takes in, leading to an imbalance that prevents the body from functioning properly. Symptoms can range from fatigue and dizziness to confusion and fainting—especially in conditions of physical exertion or heat.

“Imagine rehearsals, singing, performing and wearing a lot of clothes, her body was working overtime trying to keep her temperature regulated,” the user continued.

Someone commenting on X encouraged both of the singers to take care of themselves in the coming days, writing, “Brandy and Monica have 4 days to rest before the next show, and I love that for them. Get rest ladies.”