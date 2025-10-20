‘This really not cute’: Fans call out Gayle King for selfie with Fox News host Jesse Watters

Gayle King has taken plenty of selfies in her lifetime, but her latest one has drawn some strong responses from both sides of the political spectrum.

On Monday (Oct. 20), the CBS News host shared a photo with controversial Fox News host Jesse Watters on her Instagram account.

“Two TV people from competing networks walk on to a plane and to the surprise of them both, they’re seated right next to each other for over four hours,” King captioned the post. “How did it go? Speaking for @jessewatters here: A good time was had by all! Hi, Jesse…saving your number!”

Almost immediately, fans reacted on Twitter and in King’s Instagram comments, with responses ranging from “I love and respect you, Gayle, your seat mate is harming our country” from Amy Dubois Barnett to “It was so fun to sit next to my new friend who promotes misogyny and racism for a living.”

Other people on Twitter saw the photo and offered a different take on the flight.

“It’s amazing how they could mange [sic] to sit together being from opposing networks!” one user wrote.

Another person added, “Who would have thought a touch grass moment would happen thousands of feet in the air.”

The cross-country plane ride isn’t the first time King and Watters have interacted with each other. In 2019, Watters confused King with ABC News and Good Morning America anchor Robin Roberts after King’s now-infamous interview with R. Kelly, prompting an apology from The Five and Watters Tonight host.

According to The New York Post, King, who has been at CBS News since 2011, might not be at the network much longer as her contract is up in 2026.

See more reactions to the selfie seen around the internet below.

