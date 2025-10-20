Shaboozey is throwing his two cents in on one of pop culture’s most lightning rod topics: Bad Bunny and the Super Bowl halftime show. The “A Bar Song (Tipsy)” artist made it clear that he’s 100 percent behind the Puerto Rican hitmaker taking the state.

“I think Bad Bunny’s awesome,” the country star told Billboard while in Austin for a Formula 1 racing event. “I think he’s a global superstar, global icon – and an American citizen. There’s no better choice.”

He added, “Any time a Bad Bunny song comes on, the whole place erupts.”

The Grammy Award-winner was announced as the halftime performer last mont. Still, backlashh from conservatives has prompted several responses about the NFL selecting the Spanish-performing artist for the show, including Turning Point USA producing a halftime show to counter Bad Bunny’s performance. Puerto Rico is an unincorporated U.S. territorn since the Jones-Shafroth Act of 1917, which grants U.S. citizenship to Puerto Ricans. Thus, Bad Bunny is an American citizen.

Shaboozey also focused on the NFL’s expanding global presence with games in Brazil, England, Germany and other locales as a way to grow the game for worldwideal audience.

“Football’s such a beloved sport — why not take it to other places?” Shaboozey said, citing his brother Myles Smith’s recent performance as the halftime act for the NFL game in Dublin, Irela,nd between the Minnesota Vikings and the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Shaboozey has a history as a halftime performer for some of the NFL’s biggest games. In November 2024, he performed for the Thanksgiving game between the Detroit Lions and the Chicago Bears. On Christmas Day, he joined Beyoncé and Post Malone for the Beyoncé Bowl halftime show during the Houston Texans’ and Baltimore Ravens’ games.