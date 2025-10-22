Jasmine Crockett ‘strongly’ considers run for Texas US Senate seat

U.S. Rep. Jasmine Crockett could run for the Texas Senate seat next year amid the current redistricting battle over the state’s congressional map.

The popular Democratic congresswoman recently shared that she is “strongly” considering hopping into the 2026 primary against current candidates former Rep. Colin Allred, State Rep. James Talarico, and others.

“Every other day, there’s a poll that comes out that makes it clear that I can win the primary for the US Senate race in Texas,” Crockett told Sirius XM’s “The Lurie Daniel Favors Show.”

A Black woman has never been elected to the U.S. Senate from Texas, therefore a win for Crockett would land her in the history books.

However, the 44-year-old congresswoman isn’t yet ruling out a run for re-election in the U.S. House of Representatives. Crockett said she is waiting to see how an upcoming federal court ruling will play out to determine if a new partisan map drawn by state Republicans will go into effect in next year’s midterm election.

Under the new map, which came after President Donald Trump demanded that Republicans give his party five additional seats in Congress, Crockett would have to decide whether to run in her current district (30), where she does not live and remains a Democratic stronghold, or run in the district where she resides, which is more competitive.

Crockett said she would only jump into the race for Senate if her campaign’s polling shows that she is able to expand the electorate–similar to what former President Barack Obama did during the 2008 election in flipping urban counties in Texas.

“The reality is that when we ended up with President Barack Obama, it was because of people that had never been inspired to vote deciding that they wanted to vote for him. Same thing with Donald Trump. And I think that the key to winning Texas isn’t about looking at the current electorate. It’s about expanding the electorate,” she explained.

“If we can expand the electorate, then I will strongly be considering hopping in the Senate race.”

Crockett said it would be quite ironic if she was able to clinch the Senate seat that is currently occupied by Republican incumbent John Cornyn.

She said of the Senate seat, “I am looking, because if you want to take my seat of 766,000 away, I feel like there has to be some karma in that to where I take your seat, that is for 30 million, away.”