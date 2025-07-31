“It is a hot mess”: Rep. Jasmine Crockett calls out GOP gerrymandering plot after redrawn map kicks her out of her own district

After Texas Republicans unveiled a new congressional map favoring the GOP at President Donald Trump’s request, U.S. Rep. Jasmine Crockett revealed that, based on the redrawn district lines, she no longer lives in her own district.

“I currently don’t live in the [Congressional District] 30 that they created…that’s not where I live now,” Crockett shared in a video reacting to the new map.

The very outspoken and popular Democrat said state Republicans created the map kerfuffle despite asking her and other incumbent members of Congress where they live.

“They are supposed to take that into consideration, and these are some of the things that the court will look at when they’re trying to determine whether or not there were problems with creating the maps,” said Crockett. “It’s really awful.”

The overtly partisan map places some Congressional Democrats in more competitive districts to help Republicans maintain their slim majority in Congress. The map particularly targets longtime Black Congressman Al Green’s 9th Congressional District. Green notably clashed with President Trump and was later removed from the floor of the U.S. House of Representatives during his joint address to Congress in March.

“It is a hot mess, and it is so sad that these people have no integrity and could care less about doing what’s right,” said Crockett, who previously called the gerrymander agenda a deliberate targeting of Black voters, considering most of the targeted districts are represented by Black lawmakers.

“It truly breaks my heart to have people sign up [to] run for office, say that they want to help their communities, and they’re doing everything to hurt communities,” the congresswoman said in her video response. “It’s very disheartening that these are the people that are in control.”

Before the redrawn map is officially passed by law, the Texas legislature will next hold a hearing in Austin for the public to share their opinions. Crockett said she will provide transportation for those living in her district and urged them to appear at the hearing to make their voices heard.

“They want to exhaust us, and I want us to dig deep and show them even more energy than they could have ever imagined coming from us, us being we, the people,” said Crocket.

She added, “We are the state that actually brought the country Roe v. Wade; it is time for us to rise.”