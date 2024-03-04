Chilli of TLC fame is a grandma at 53

Rozonda “Chilli” Thomas has stepped into a new role.

People reported that the singer – a member of the award-winning ‘90s girl group TLC – became a grandmother after her son, Tron Austin, and his wife, Jeong Ah Wang, welcomed their first child via emergency cesarean section on Saturday, March 2.

Austin shared a photo on Instagram of him and his wife in the hospital with their newborn daughter, Luna Wang, using his caption to embrace God’s plan and becoming a family of three.

Rozonda “Chilli” Thomas attends the Fast Company Grill on March 11, 2019, in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Rick Kern/Getty Images for Fast Company)

“On this day March 2nd, 2024 at 1:59pm 6.173 LBS/2.8kg an angel from heaven was born our beautiful daughter LUA婁娥) we are officially parents !!” he wrote in his caption.

Austin commended his wife’s bravery, noting that they “literally expected 3 more days” but are still “eternally grateful to say we have officially started our family!”

“This is a dream come true,” he added, “we started dating on September 22,2018 fast forward almost 6 years later we are married with our first child life’s journey has now truly begun!!!”

In an April interview with People for the Paramount+ series “Family Legacy,” Austin discussed his aspirations to become a father and shared his experiences growing up on the road with legendary R&B/hip-hop group TLC.

At the time, he noted that being a musician is “a very hard job and you can’t be there all the time, even when you have kids,” adding that he appreciated his mother’s various sacrifices and hoped to do something similar with his children.

“I want to make sure I’m there as much as possible,” he said, “but that they also understand that daddy needs to do what daddy needs to do, and it doesn’t change the love between us.”

Austin, the only child of Chilli and music producer Dallas Austin, announced Wang’s pregnancy in a September 2023 Instagram post, sharing that their daughter would make her arrival in March 2024 following a “complicated fertility journey.”

The musician commended his wife and expressed his appreciation for her sacrifices following a series of medical procedures related to their fertility journey, including a miscarriage, two HSG procedures, an egg retrieval, a hysteroscopy, and the “removal of both tubes and scar tissue’s from hernia & appendicitis surgeries.”

“I am in awe of your efforts and I am blessed and honored by Jesus himself to begin this journey with you,” Austin added, People reported. “I love you so much you are going to be the best mother EVER ! We came a long way 5 years later we are married and expecting our first child. loyalty goes a long way.”

