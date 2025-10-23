Wendy Osefo accuses police of ‘illegal arrest’ amid insurance fraud investigation

After being arrested in Maryland amid an insurance fraud investigation, Wendy Osefo and her husband, Eddie Osefo, are claiming the arrest was “illegal.”

In court documents filed by an attorney on Friday, October 17, the 41-year-old “Real Housewives of Potomac” star is demanding all charges be dropped, citing “defects in the charging document,” Us Weekly reported.

The reality TV figure is also demanding that all evidence be “suppressed because of an unlawful search or seizure,” and she is asking for all wire and verbal communications to be “suppressed because of an unlawful interception.”

The filing also claims Wendy was arrested illegally. Her attorney said, “all admissions, statements or confessions” should not be allowed as evidence because “they were unlawfully obtained.”

This filing arrived nearly 10 days after the reality TV star and the 41-year-old founder of “Happy Eddie” were arrested on October 9 on fraud charges after a grand jury indicted the pair on charges of insurance fraud, conspiracy fraud, and making a false statement to a police officer. The couple was released on $50,000 bond.

The arrests stemmed from a break-in the husband and wife reported in April 2024, when they claimed their home in Maryland was burglarized while they were away on a family vacation in Jamaica, leaving them with several luxury items stolen. However, police claim the couple’s security camera did not detect any motion on the alleged night in question.

Prosecutors allege the couple made false statements to insurance companies and reported certain items stolen that they either still had in their possession or had returned before the alleged burglary took place.

In the court documents, Wendy also requested that her trial be separated from that of her co-defendants. In a related motion, her attorney urged prosecutors to hand over any evidence they intend to use, including a full list of witnesses expected to testify and the results of any lie detector tests conducted by investigators. The filing also sought information on whether any confidential informants were involved in the case, along with copies of all official police reports tied to the investigation.

A hearing is scheduled for November 7, when the court will consider Wendy’s motion to dismiss the charges and suppress evidence, Reality Tea reported. Both Wendy and Eddie remain free on bond as the case moves forward.

Wendy, a political commentator and professor, joined “The Real Housewives of Potomac” in its fifth season alongside her husband, Eddie, who is also an attorney. Married since 2011, the couple shares three children together.

On Sunday, October 19, Wendy finally broke her silence on social media since the arrest.

“And through it all, GOD remains faithful,” she wrote in the caption of a post on Instagram. “Thank you for the outpouring of love, support, and prayers for myself and most importantly my family during this time. We are forever grateful. Tune into @bravotv tonight for a new episode of #RHOP.”