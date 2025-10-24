LVMH is potentially looking to sell its 50% stake in Rihanna’s Fenty Beauty

Rihanna’s Fenty Beauty might be up for sale soon — or at least a portion.

According to sources who spoke to Reuters, LVMH is potentially looking to sell its 50% stake in the brand co-owned by the 37-year-old music mogul. The luxury goods giant has reportedly tapped investment bank Evercore to advise on the sale.

Launched in 2017 in partnership with LVMH’s in-house incubator Kendo Brands, Fenty Beauty revolutionized the cosmetics industry by centering diversity and inclusivity. Rihanna’s debut campaign featured 40 foundation shades, a groundbreaking move that forced other brands to expand their own ranges almost overnight. In recent years, her brand has continued to lead in diversity by incorporating not just diverse women but also men in her campaigns.

The singer-turned-beauty mogul, whose full name is Robyn Rihanna Fenty, emphasized that her goal was to make “women everywhere feel included,” setting a new standard in the beauty world.

“Fenty Beauty by Rihanna was created for everyone: for women of all shades, personalities, attitudes, cultures, and races,” she said previously. “I wanted everyone to feel included. That’s the real reason I made this line.”

Since then, Fenty Beauty has evolved into a global powerhouse, expanding beyond makeup and beauty and into haircare, skincare, and fragrance while maintaining its signature focus on authenticity and representation. The brand generated roughly $450 million in net sales in 2024 and could be valued between $1 billion and $2 billion, according to Reuters.

Fenty Beauty’s success also helped lay the groundwork for Rihanna’s other ventures, including her lingerie line, Savage X Fenty, which has further cemented her status as one of the most successful celebrity entrepreneurs of her generation.

News of a potential sale arrives a month after Fenty Skin Body landed on the shelves of its new retail partner, Ulta Beauty, with a range of new products in tow.

Neither LVMH nor Rihanna has publicly commented on the potential sale.