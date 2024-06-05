Rihanna’s Fenty empire expands to haircare

A new celebrity haircare line is getting ready to hit stores, and this time, it’s courtesy of Rihanna. This week, the Fenty mogul welcomed a new member to her Fenty businesses: Fenty Hair.

“A new family is moving in!” the star wrote on Instagram. “@fentyhair is pullin up and it’s time to finally have the hair experience you’ve been waiting for.”

Introducing a “new era of repair” with her haircare line, Rihanna also showcased a new hairstyle in the campaign video. Rocking a blonde pixie cut, the “Diamonds” singer revealed how her experimental approach to hair styling inspired Fenty Hair.

“You know how much switching my hair up matters to me. I’ve had almost every texture, color, length, from weaves to braids to natural,” she explained. “I am launching a flexible line of products for not only every hair want, but every single product is designed to strengthen and repair all types of hair, which is what we truly need!”

From asymmetrical bobs to fiery red curls to golden tresses, Rihanna has had her share of trendsetting hair moments. While fans are excited to see the Fenty mogul’s vision for haircare, they continue to wonder when the star will release new music.

“Rihanna doing everything except Fenty music,” one user wrote on X.

Another added: “I’ve accepted [that] she’s no longer a music artist, just some random business lady I like.”

Since Rihanna last appeared on the “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” soundtrack in 2022, her appreciators have been anxiously waiting for the music she says she’s been working on.

“I already have stuff that I feel like I can make hits out of,” she said about her new music, as previously reported by theGrio. “It’s weird. My brain is working backward right now. I usually have the music first, and the music leads me into all of these visual opportunities, and now I’m having all of these visuals.”

Despite the musical silence, Rihanna has been steadily launching new products through her other business ventures. In addition to releasing new pieces in the relaunched Fenty x Puma, over the last few months, Fenty Beauty has launched a series of products, including lip oils, tinted moisturizers, blushes, luminous foundations and more.

Set to launch on June 13, Fenty Hair product details remain a mystery. However, shoppers can register for early access online to shop the haircare line on June 10.