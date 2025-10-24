Another blockbuster: Michael B. Jordan in talks to star in ‘Miami Vice’ reboot

Michael B. Jordan is already riding serious Oscar buzz for “Sinners” alongside Ryan Coogler. The 38-year-old actor might resurrect a 1980s TV classic as one of his next projects.

Multiple outlets, including “The Hollywood Reporter” and “Deadline,” are reporting Jordan is in talks to play Ricardo Tubbs in a movie adaptation of “Miami Vice,” the beloved 1980s television series starring Don Johnson and Phillip Michael Thomas. Academy Award-nominee Austin Butler is reportedly in talks to take on the role of James “Sonny” Crockett.

A new “Miami Vice” movie could come more than 18 years after the 2006 adaptation of the beloved crime drama. In that film, directed by Michael Mann, Colin Farrell played Crockett, while Jamie Foxx took on the role of Tubbs. The film grossed more than $163 million worldwide.

Joseph Kosinski has been tapped to direct the film, taking its cues from the landmark pilot episode of “Miami Vice” and its trend-setting first season, resetting the standard regarding TV production, fashion, and more.

Production on the film is slated to begin in 2026 and will be released tentatively in August 2027.