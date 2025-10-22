Ryan Coogler and Michael B. Jordan’s ‘Sinners’ returns to theaters for a spooky-season encore

Ryan Coogler and Michael B. Jordan’s “Sinners” is returning to theaters just in time for spooky season…and cuffing season, because let’s be real, who wouldn’t want to see the Smoke & Stack twins on the big screen again. The hit horror film will be re-released in select theaters for one week starting Oct. 30 in honor of Halloween.

“This limited engagement offers audiences the chance to experience one of the most original and emotionally resonant films to ever reach the big screen in the way Coogler originally envisioned: presented in premium format on Imax 70MM and Imax screens,” Warner Bros. wrote in a press release, per Variety. “The re-release reunites audiences with a story that spoke volumes when it first premiered — both for its ambitious visual storytelling and for the passion and artistry of its stellar cast and crew.”

Set in 1932 Mississippi, “Sinners” stars Jordan in dual roles as identical twins Smoke and Stack, who return to their hometown to open a juke joint. But things take an unexpected turn when the twin entrepreneurs’ grand opening, which was expected to be filled with music and fun, is interrupted by vampires. Starring breakout star Miles Caton, Wumni Mosaku, Delroy Lindo, Hailee Steinfeld and Omar Benson Miller, the film’s cultural resonance lies in its unique exploration of Delta Blues, culture, religion, folklore, and more.

“Sinners’” impact resonated beyond the box office. In addition to generating $278 million in North America and $366 million since its debut, the film has also inspired the African American Intellectual History Society to create “The ‘Sinners’ Movie Syllabus,” which, through a variety of scholarly texts, films, and materials, studies the film’s deeper meaning.

“All these things: the supernatural and my love of horror fiction made me think it would make sense to implement these elements into how these characters from [1932 Mississippi] encounter the supernatural,” Coogler previously told theGrio. “I wanted to make something that was entertaining and worked as a theatrical release. We filmed on IMAX cameras, the biggest format possible. We want people to be moved by what we have to say, we want people to talk at the screen and spill their popcorn during a jumpscare, and hopefully, that creates something that makes them think and want to come back for more.”