Kelis gives an update on her new expat life running a farm in Kenya: ‘It’s the African dream’

Kelis is sending her love from the Motherland.

Earlier this month, the 46-year-old singer shared a glimpse of her life since relocating to Kenya with her three children, as reported by E! News. In a video update posted to her Instagram on October 8, the “Milkshake” singer explained why she made the leap with her family.

“I would say, Kenyans are some of the friendliest and super helpful,” she said, noting it doesn’t seem to matter what kind of help you need. “They’re always down to help. Super helpful.”

She also walked fans through day-to-day life in Kenya—describing access to modern conveniences like full-scale shopping malls, movie theaters, bowling alleys, ride-hailing, food delivery, digital pay systems, and major online retailers.

“It’s progressive, and there’s, like, lots of stuff happening all the time,” she said.

Another highlight for her has been healthcare, which she said is high-quality and affordable.

“Which is amazing, because I don’t have insurance here, but it’s actually like, great,” she explained.

On the business front, she noted that getting involved in local ventures has been fairly straightforward. It wasn’t all pros, though. Among her cons were the conditions of the roads that feature massive potholes that can swallow cars whole and speed bumps without warning and ultimately the cost of living.

“If you want to live like an American, you’re going to pay double or three times as much,” she noted.

In recent years, the singer and culinary entrepreneur’s work has centered on food, farming, and family. She relocated to Africa last year with her three children—Knight, 16, (whom she shares with Nas), and Shepherd, 9, and Galilee, 5, (whom she shares with her late husband Mike Mora)—and has consistently shared snapshots of her new life: starting a sustainable farm, spotting lions, grabbing “breakfast in the bush,” enjoying beach days, and even tweaking her beauty and hair routines to fit the climate and pace of life there.

Kenya, which has sprawling rural countryside, tropical beaches, the bush, and bustling major cities, has the right balance for the artist.

“I’m still a city girl who loves the country,” she added in the caption of her October 8 update. “KENYA is the perfect balance for me.”

Her lakeside farm taps the water source for irrigation to keep operations sustainable, and she’s been growing crops like potatoes, coffee, and more. She has also extended her Feed the People initiative in Kenya, focusing on local agriculture and access to fresh food.

In a May update filmed over rolling hills and the lakeside farmland, she urged followers to see the potential she sees: “I want you guys to be inspired to invest, to put your money in land, because there’s nothing like it. There’s nothing sexier than being a farmer, if I do say so myself, and put your money here in Africa, it’s the best place to be. It’s the African dream.”