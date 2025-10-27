Mya steps up and shows out on hours notice during ‘Boy Is Mine’ tour stops in Chicago & Kansas City

Mya might want to add superhero to her lengthy résumé.

During the Chicago leg of Brandy and Monica’s “The Boy Is Mine Tour,” the “Case of the Ex” singer was called to assist after supporting act Muni Long had to miss the show due to pneumonia.

The D.C. native not only didn’t hesitate to help her fellow ‘90s and 2000s queens, but she revealed on Instagram that it happened so fast that she didn’t even get to prepare appropriately. That means no rehearsal, no soundcheck, no crew—just Mya.

“It was such a pleasure to jump out & support my beautiful, talented sisters on Brandy and Monica’s “The Boy is Mine” tour last night & fill in for the incredibly talented Muni Long who we send our prayers & best wishes to for a speedy recovery,” Mya began.

She continued, “With less than five hours notice, no soundcheck, rehearsal or crew, I immediately flew in, freestyled a one woman set & truly appreciate the love received despite any technical issues & imperfections. Love you Chicago! Had such a great time with you & sharing the stage with my sisters Brandy, Monica & Coco Jones.”



Mya also revealed she would join the ladies in Kansas City on Sunday (Oct. 26) as Muni Long recovers from her illness. In a statement shared to Instagram, the “Made For Me” singer apologized to fans and opened up about how long she might be on the mend.

“Chicago & Kansas City, I’m so sorry. I’ve been pushing through since the start of the tour, but unfortunately, I’ve been dealing with pneumonia and under medical advisement I am being told I need to rest and recover,” she wrote on Instagram. “I truly hate that I won’t be able to perform for you, anyone who knows me knows how much I love being on stage and giving my all. Thank you for your understanding, love, and support it means the world to me.”

“The Boy Is Mine Tour” kicked off on Oct. 16 in Cincinnati, featuring Brandy, Monica, Coco Jones and Kelly Rowland and wraps up in Jacksonville, Florida on Dec.14. While fans have been entertained with hits and vocals from each of the women on the bill, fans became concerned with Brandy after she abruptly ended the first Chicago show earlier this month.

The 46-year-old Grammy winner revealed that she had suffered from dehydration that night and issued a prompt apology to fans. Those same fans rallied behind her, citing how many artists have passed out while performing recently and why dehydration is a serious matter for any performer.