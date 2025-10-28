Abby Phillip reveals what she was thinking during wild viral Cam’ron interview

Abby Phillip has seen her fair share of viral moments while hosting her show, “NewsNight with Abby Phillip” on CNN. However, few may top her interview with Cam’ron, who has had his share of viral interview moments. Despite having nightly shouting matches on her show, nothing could prepare Phillip for when the Harlem rapper decided to drink a supplement after being asked a few tense questions about Sean “Diddy” Combs and tell her he was going to “get some cheeks after this”.

Phillip recalled her exact thoughts during that 2024 interview during her appearance on “The Breakfast Club” on Tuesday (Oct. 28).

“I knew that we needed to end the interview, and obviously, we needed to end the interview,” Phillip told Charlamagne Tha God. “We were up against the end of the show, and we didn’t; we had to get to a certain time. You know, I had to land that plane, and I did, and it was ridiculous, but as we know, that was the point.”

She also clarified a longstanding rumor that specific news networks only reach out to Cam’ron when they want him for serious subjects and not to promote himself and what he’s doing.

“All I will say is that we were told by his team that he wanted to talk about [Diddy], not the other way around,” Phillip said. “So, we don’t obviously book people about things they don’t want to talk about. So we would never bring someone on the show and force them to talk about something they didn’t agree to talk about. Everybody, we have free will, we can do what we want. We knew pretty early on that we’d have to get out as early as possible — from the get-go. I’m not new to this.”

Cam’ron’s appearance on CNN with @abbydphillip has her sharing the moment she knew she needed to land the plane on live TV and get up outta there 🤣. Tap in pic.twitter.com/e058lfpaAn — The Breakfast Club (@breakfastclubam) October 28, 2025

The viral moment was profitable for Cam’ron, who says he sold out of “Pink Horse Power” and has since made over $10 million in sales. During his appearance on “The Breakfast Club” earlier this month, the Harlem rapper said he was there to answer a couple of questions but immediately wanted to flip things in his favor.

“I said I’ll do one or two Puff questions, but you kept forcing the issue,” Cam said. “Alright, bet. Let’s do it, Pink Horse commercial, the whole s—t.”

Phillip released her first book, “A Dream Deferred: Jesse Jackson and the Fight for Black Political Power,” on Oct. 28. The book chronicles Jackson’s runs for the White House in the 1980s and how he built “an unlikely coalition that showed how Black power could be consolidated.”