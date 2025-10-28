Halle Bailey and ex DDG finalize temporary custody deal for 1-year-old son

The Halle Bailey vs. DDG saga may have finally come to an end. Over the last few months, fans have unwillingly received a front row seat at the former couple’s co-parenting woes and custody battle. However, a recent legal document reveals that after months of disagreement, Halo’s parents have finally reached an agreement.

According to court documents obtained by TMZ, both parties filed a stipulation, signed by a judge, outlining a temporary custody agreement for their 1-year-old son. The reported custody schedule will allow DDG, born Darryl Dwayne Granberry Jr., to have professionally monitored visitation sessions with Halo every Wednesday, Saturday, and select Sundays, per People magazine.

This comes after Bailey was granted temporary sole custody of their son in May 2025 and permission to travel with Halo out of the country while working on a project. Though the couple broke up in 2024, this year, details about their relationship surfaced in court filings that outlined alleged verbal and physical abuse from both parties.

Though Bailey denied the content creator’s claims, they have both dropped their respective domestic violence restraining order requests. However, they each have the right to resurface these claims in the case of any future incidents.

Regarding co-parenting, the two have also reportedly created a holiday schedule that will allow their son to celebrate holidays like Halloween with each parent. However, it’s unclear if the two will be celebrating separately or together. Similarly, Bailey and Grandberry Jr. have also agreed not to disparage each other on social media, in public or in front of their son, and to refrain from posting their son on social media, two contingent elements of the former couple’s saga.

Ultimately, this news feels like a happy ending to the Summer saga centering the one-year-old because, as Jay-Z says, “nobody wins when the family feuds.”