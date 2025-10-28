Judge blocks restraining order request against Jay-Z in longstanding paternity case

Jay-Z’s ongoing legal fight just took a turn in his favor. The Roc Nation mogul secured a legal win in an ongoing paternity dispute over Rymir Satterhwaite, a man who has long desired Hov to take a DNA test because he claims the rapper is his biological father.

Satterhwaite’s previous legal guardian, Lillie Coley, applied for a temporary restraining order as part of the ongoing legal matter. Coley accused the Roc Nation mogul of filing a motion to impose sanctions against her “as a form of retaliation”. The order would have granted Coley the right to halt all attempts to enforce sanctions against her. Coley argued that Hov’s legal team only attempted the sanctions because she’s advocated for Satterhwaite.

Satterhwaite has not wavered in his claim that Jay-Z is his biological father, having presented the claim ever since his biological mother died.

Per legal documents, U.S. District Judge Serilyn Peace Garnett rejected the attempt to block the sanctions hearing, allowing Jay-Z to continue his efforts to penalize Coley for what his lawyers argue is “decades-long harassment.” Over the years, Coley has repeatedly accused Hov of dodging her requests to take a DNA test to prove whether he is or is not Satterhwaite’s father.

Satterhwaite’s paternity has become an often-used subject in Nicki Minaj’s one-sided feud with her former “Monster” co-star in lengthy screeds on Twitter, yet none of them have persuaded a judge to side with the 30-year-old. Nevertheless, Satterhwaite firmly believes, despite dropping a paternity suit against Hov in July, that his fight is far from over.

“I did withdraw my case,” Satterthwaite revealed in an Instagram video update. “ It’s for a reason, y’all. It’s not because I’m stopping or am not going to refile it. [There’s] just a lot going on behind closed doors. But that’s only one case that we withdrew. I have not stopped my fight.”

Hov’s legal team responded to Satterhwaie’s claims in May, labeling them a “decade of harassment.”

“The fabricated allegations and claims have been addressed—and rejected—in multiple other courts,” court documents read regarding Hov’s harassment suit. “And [the] Plaintiff’s continued harassment of Defendant and disregard of those orders has already resulted in a contempt order.”