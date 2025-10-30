Kamala Harris says Biden ‘greatly disappointed’ and ‘angered’ her after ‘unnecessary’ phone call before debate with Trump

Kamala Harris opened up about her “complicated” relationship with former President Joe Biden, revealing that there were times when he “greatly disappointed” and even “angered” her.

During an interview with the “Diary of a CEO Podcast” promoting her memoir “107 Days,” the former vice president got candid about some of her takeaways from her time as Biden’s number two and eventually his replacement as the Democratic Party’s presidential nominee for the 2024 presidential election.

When host Steven Bartlett asked Harris whether she and Biden were friends, Harris said they were “good friends,” revealing that she had recently spoken to the former president when he called her for her birthday on Oct. 20. However, America’s first female VP admitted their friendship was “complicated.”

“I have a great deal of affection for him, and there were times that I’ve been quite candid about where he greatly disappointed me and frankly, you know, angered me,” said Harris.

When asked to elaborate, Harris shared an anecdote from the campaign trail in which a phone call from Biden nearly threw her off her game just before her high-stakes presidential debate against Donald Trump.

After an intense “debate camp” preparation, Harris received a call from Biden, expecting him to “buck me up” and say “go get him.” While the then-president sent his best wishes to Harris before her matchup with Trump, he then turned the conversation to discuss some political gossip.

WASHINGTON, DC – JANUARY 20: U.S. President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris attend the inauguration ceremony of Donald Trumpin the U.S. Capitol Rotunda on January 20, 2025 in Washington, DC. Donald Trump takes office for his second term as the 47th president of the United States. (Photo by Saul Loeb – Pool/Getty Images)

“Then he went on to talk about a group of people in Pennsylvania who were saying bad things about me because they heard I was saying bad things about him. And when I hung up the phone…it was unbelievable. And I was, yes, I was angry and deeply disappointed. It just was so unnecessary,” shared Harris.

“There are only two people in the world other than me that have debated this guy: Hillary Clinton and [Biden]. And you know, it’s like it’s going into a debate with the stakes being that high, and Trump hadn’t agreed to another debate, the stakes were so high,” she continued.

Bartlett said that if someone had called him to say that before a presidential debate, the exchange would have caused him to “assume that they don’t want the best for me.”

Harris agreed.

“My takeaway is his motivation was all about himself,” she asserted.

When asked if she believed Biden wanted her to win the 2024 election, Harris said, “I do because I was the only one who would be able to preserve his legacy.”

Bringing it back to the present day, as Donald Trump is the 47th president of the United States, she added, “I don’t think anybody who cares about the future of the country, the democracy, or even just protecting the Constitution of the United States, would have wanted this.”