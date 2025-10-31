Former ‘Real Housewives of Potomac’ star Nneka Ihim is stranded in Jamaica due to Hurricane Melissa

Former “Real Housewives of Potomac” star Nneka Ihim and her family may be stranded in Jamaica in the aftermath of Hurricane Melissa—which left a trail of destruction through the Caribbean after making landfall on Tuesday as a deadly and catastrophic Category 5 storm, but to be clear, it is not by choice.

On Wednesday, October 29, the 38-year-old reality TV star updated fans in a video posted to Instagram, shot on the balcony of a resort suite amidst the storm, about her situation.

“Hey guys, a lot of people have been messaging me, asking me how and why am I still in Jamaica,” Ihim began in the video as the violent wind and rain whirled around her, thrashing palm trees and gusting past her hair.

She proceeded to explain that once they received word of the storm, they attempted to leave “as soon as possible.” However, on Sunday at 12 pm, she claimed that the Jamaican authorities had closed the airports and stopped permitting any planes to fly in or out.

She added, “The skies were clear. The beach water was blue. The weather was perfect. It’s been perfect for the past two days. So we still don’t even know why … the airport was closed because the weather was great for flying.”

Despite the unexpected and tumultuous weather conditions, she reported that the resort they were staying at was taking excellent care of them as they hunkered down.

“The hotel resort has been very accommodating,” she raved. “They’ve done their best to keep food and water available for us. They’ve done their best to take care of us and accommodate us, and they’re in very good spirits. They’re playing music, they’re playing games. They’re trying to keep us distracted from what’s going on outside.”

At the end of the short clip, she emphasized getting stranded wasn’t by choice.

“But I’m not here by choice. The country closed the airport. So I’m hoping to leave by Thursday. Stay tuned for more updates,” she said.

Since posting the video, she has yet to make another update, leaving many on the edge of their seat surrounding the saga.

The precarious update arrives amid what appeared to be an intimate vacation for the new mom, who welcomed her first child with her husband, Dr. Ikenna Ihim, a son named Noah, in May.

“Vacationing with my honey is my new favorite hobby,” the lawyer wrote in the caption of a post on Instagram that included two snaps, one of her looking sun-kissed in a swimsuit posing with her son, and another of the infant peering out of an airplane window.

Since Ihim, who joined “RHOP” in season 8, made her harrowing update, several of her “RHOP” peers have rushed to the comments to wish her safe travels.

“Thank God the resort is being accommodating! Praying for your safe return,” fellow former “RHOP” star Candiace Dillard wrote.

Meanwhile, current “RHOP” castmember Gizelle Bryant urged, “Stay safe!”

In addition to well-wishes, several fans couldn’t help but share their amusement.

“Why is she outside like a weather person?” one fan wrote.

“Girl get inside,” another added, “I was so scared my phone would fly off from our balcony.”

“It’s giving sexy weather girl though! Please keep us updated,” wrote another.