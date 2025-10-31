Hurricane Melissa ravages Jamaica and Haiti, cutting off communities and slowing emergency aid

The death toll continues to climb in Jamaica after Hurricane Melissa, a Category 5 storm, made landfall on Tuesday, Oct. 28, leaving widespread destruction in its wake. Jamaican Information Minister Dana Morris Dixon confirmed at least 19 people have died since the storm struck.

The hurricane, packing winds up to 185 mph (295 km/h), flattened communities, cut off access to remote areas, and left many residents struggling without power, food, or clean water. While Kingston’s airport has resumed operations and aid is reaching the capital, regional airports remain partially closed, and numerous roads are blocked, slowing relief efforts.

Residents in Westmoreland parish described a scene of isolation and desperation. One man told reporters that fallen trees made it impossible for even bicycles to pass through, leaving families cut off from one another.

Melissa is now recorded as one of the most powerful Atlantic hurricanes, impacting multiple Caribbean nations. Haiti has reported at least 30 deaths, while Cuba has also felt the storm’s force.

International aid is beginning to flow, though logistical challenges persist. The World Food Programme is working with partners to distribute emergency supplies, including cash, food, and medical assistance across Jamaica, Cuba, Haiti, and the Dominican Republic.

The U.S. State Department said it is sending a disaster response team to the region to support search and rescue operations, and provide essentials such as water, food, hygiene kits, medical supplies, and temporary shelter.

The United Kingdom has pledged an additional $6 million in humanitarian aid to deliver shelter kits and solar-powered lanterns to communities without power, supplementing $3.36 million already committed to emergency relief. British officials are also preparing flights to evacuate nationals unable to return home on commercial flights.

As Jamaica, Cuba, and Haiti assess the damage, Bermuda is preparing for the storm’s possible impact.