LeBron James announces a ‘spooky’ new children’s book arriving next year

What’s spooky season without a good spooky story or two? Next year, we’ll have one from none other than LeBron James.

On Thursday, Halloween Eve, the 40-year-old NBA superstar and longtime Halloween enthusiast revealed he’s adding a festive new title to his growing list of children’s books — “Happy Spooky Halloween,” inspired by his favorite holiday.

“I am so excited to announce my new children’s book and it’s all about my favorite holiday, Halloween,” he began in an Instagram Reel announcing the book. “Now, you guys know how much I love Halloween, and this one’s going to be special.”

He added, with a spooky laugh, “So Happy Spooky Halloween … to everyone.”

In the post’s caption, he added, “This is a bucket list item for me for real!!! I used to read alllll the Goosebumps books in middle school, and now to have my own spooky book coming for my favorite time of year is giving me goosebumps!”

The 32-page picture book, illustrated by Ariel Landy and published by HarperCollins Children’s Books, hits shelves on July 21, 2026. It follows Zara and her friends as they head to a Halloween party hosted by the older kids at Hickory Elementary — but the night takes a spine-tingling turn. To make it through, the younger kids must rely on teamwork, courage, and friendship to turn their fears into fun.

“Since I was little, Halloween has always been my favorite holiday, so I’ve been looking forward to this book for a long time,” James said in a statement, per The Athletic. “I’m excited to share that joy with kids and help them learn that fear can turn into courage.”

While the project continues James’ line of children’s books, which include titles such as “I Am More Than” and “Superman Team,” it also serves as a natural extension of his real-life love of the spooktacular. For years, James and his wife, Savannah, have become social media favorites for their over-the-top couple’s costumes, turning their annual creativity into a Halloween attraction fans eagerly await each October. From Edward Scissorhands and Beetlejuice to Pennywise, Freddy Krueger, and even Flo from Progressive, the NBA star has built a reputation for going all in — complete with prosthetics, props, and eerie photo shoots.

While the King and Queen of Halloween have yet to reveal this year’s look, one thing’s certain — it’s bound to be killer as usual.