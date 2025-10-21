22 Halloween costume ideas based on Black pop culture

For years, Black people have been putting their own spin on Halloween classics, from notable historical figures like Cleopatra to characters like Stacey Dash in Clueless, Chadwick Boseman in Black Panther, and Michael Jackson in Thriller. But in recent years, the pop culture well has grown even deeper.

Between blockbusters like Wicked and Sinners, multiple Real Housewives franchises featuring Black icons, celeb feuds dominating news cycles, and pop culture moments that kept us debating, there’s no shortage of material to play with (respectfully).

Whether you want to channel a dueling diva, your favorite on-screen couple, or a scene-stealer from the year’s biggest Black movies and shows, we’ve got you covered. Below, we’ve rounded up 22 Halloween costume ideas rooted in the characters, icons, and moments that had the culture talking. We just caution everyone to keep any depictions of anyone as respectful as possible.

(Photo Credit: Courtesy Warner Bros. Pictures and Copyright is © 2025 Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc. All Rights Reserved.)

Stack and Smoke from “Sinners”

Michael B. Jordan pulls double duty as twin brothers Stack and Smoke in this year’s stylish, vampire thriller Sinners. Think slick, coordinated, tailored looks, mirrored movements, and a touch of eerie charm. Could be a fun costume to do solo or with a friend—bonus points if you’re an actual twin (or cousins)!

(Photo courtesy of Universal Pictures)

Isaiah and Cam from “HIM”

In HIM, Marlon Wayans plays aging football star Isaiah White opposite Tyriq Withers as his young protégé Cam Cade in a tense psychological thriller that turns bloody fast. Go for a matching football look: jersey, eye paint, and maybe a haunted stare. Great for a duo costume that screams “team chemistry gone wrong.”

(Brian Roedel/Disney via AP)

Agent Xavier Collins from Paradise

Sterling K. Brown stars as Xavier Collins, a Secret Service agent caught in a deadly mystery while working on the president’s security detail. A sharp suit, sunglasses, and earpiece instantly sell the look. Add a nervous glance for that extra “something has gone way left” vibe.

(Photo courtesy of HBO Max)

Belinda Lindsey from The White Lotus

Natasha Rothwell’s Belinda, the calm-under-pressure spa manager from HBO’s hit anthology series “The White Lotus,” is beloved for her composure amid chaos. If you’re a travel junkie, stepping into Belinda’s soothing yet chaotic resort world for a night, with a white resort dress and a pair of sandals, might be the perfect escape.

(Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images for Lionsgate)

The Crew from The Blackening

The 2023 horror-comedy not only gave us a hilarious group of friends forced to confront a killer who wants to know “Who’s the Blackest?,” but the film also gave us the perfect group costume! Gather your gang, a random assortment of weapons, and don’t split up!

Seth Milchick from Severance

Played by Tramell Tillman, Seth Milchick is the smiling yet unnerving supervisor at Lumon Industries in Apple TV+’s hit show. He’s polished, polite, and terrifying. He’s also a crazy easy costume pull off: your best business casual, some “defiant jazz” music, and that unblinking “waffle party?” grin is all that’s required.

Dreux and Alyssa from One of Them Days

The buddy comedy One of Them Days stars SZA and Keke Palmer as best friends Dreux and Alyssa, whose day quickly spirals out of control as they attempt to make rent. Think bold prints, bad weaves, stylish chaos, and over-the-top accessories. Perfect for a vibrant best-friend duo who wants to turn heads and laugh all night.

LIAM DANIEL/NETFLIX © 2020

Queen Charlotte from Bridgerton

Queen Charlotte is the regal royal at the center of Netflix’s hit fantasy epic Bridgerton. With her over-the-top regal hair, massive opulent gowns, and elegant ways, she’d be a costume fit for any fellow Black queen (younger or older). The ball can’t begin without the presence of the Queen, anyway!

(Photo: Disney via AP)

Ariel from The Little Mermaid

Halle Bailey’s re-imagined Ariel made waves when Disney’s live-action of “The Little Mermaid” landed in 2023. Make a splash at the Halloween function with a red wig, sea-green tail or skirt, shell bra or iridescent top, and shimmering makeup. Add a dinglehopper (that’s a fork, of course) to really nail the look.

(Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Princess Tiana from The Princess & The Frog

Our final royal suggestion would be none other than Princess Tiana from Disney’s “The Princess and the Frog.” You could go as her in earnest with the big green ball gown, tiara, and all, or give her a more modern take. While she can be a great solo look, she can also be easily paired with a bestie or a bae.

(Parrish Lewis/Netflix)

They Cloned Tyrone Trio

Netflix’s stylish sci-fi satire, “They Clone Tyrone,” gave us the incomparable Fontaine, Yo-Yo, and Slick Charles played impressively by John Boyega, Teyonah Parris, and Jamie Foxx. Go full on retro: afros, fur coat, gold chains, bell bottoms, and platform shoes. A killer trio costume that’s funky and instantly recognizable.

(Photo by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images)

Black Dynamite from Black Dynamite

The kung-fu crime fighter from the cult classic film “Black Dynamite” is all swagger and one-liners. Get an afro wig, aviators, a leather jacket, and flared pants. Add fake nunchucks or a “you jive turkeys!” attitude to complete it.

(ABC/Scott Everett White)

Janine Teagues from Abbott Elementary

Quinta Brunson’s character in Abbott Elementary is the definition of earnest optimism, and boy, could we use more of that right now. A cardigan, pencil skirt, sensible flats, and a lanyard will do the trick. Carry a clipboard and deliver motivational quotes all night.

(Universal Pictures via AP)

Elphaba and the Cowardly Lion from Wicked

With the upcoming Wicked sequel on the horizon, Elphaba, played by Cynthia Erivo, is the witch of the season. Green face paint, a black dress, a witch’s hat, and you will have nailed it. And now with Colman Domingo voicing the Cowardly Lion in the sequel, you can turn it into a duo or group costume straight from Oz.

(Photo by Alex Slitz/Getty Images)

Beyoncé (Choose Your Era)

After Beyoncé had the hive’s boots on the ground across the country during “The Cowboy Cater Tour,” we expect the party to keep going this Halloween. The good thing about Queen Bey is that if cowboys really aren’t your thing, she has plenty of eras to work with!

(Screenshot: YouTube/The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon)

Brandy and Monica

Brandy and Monica have climbed back into mainstream culture as they are currently touring together for the highly anticipated “The Boy Is Mine Tour.” Channel their iconic ’90s sisterhood energy with one of your besties this Halloween for a fun duo costume.

(Photo by Mike Stobe/Getty Images)

Tennis Champs

Coco Gauff, Taylor Townsend, and Sloane Stephens owned the courts and dominated the culture this summer during the U.S. Open win. Pull out a tennis skirt, visor, sneakers, and a racket, and your best winning attitude, and you’ll be a match for the court.

(Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue)

Dueling Divas

From Kendrick Lamar and Drake’s lyrical warfare to Nicki Minaj and Cardi B’s ongoing saga, the costumes write themselves. Pick your rivalry (several have surfaced), go bold with signature looks, and prepare to trade barbs all night.

(Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

Trending Couples

Go as Rihanna and A$AP Rocky’s effortlessly fly streetwear duo, LeBron and Savannah James’ black-tie glam, or Cardi B and Stefon Diggs’ unexpected chaos. Coordinate your fits and own the couple of the moment energy.

(Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

Favorite Pregnant Celeb or Character

This year has been a bump parade with Rihanna giving us another viral baby bump debut, Cardi B bumping along during her album rollout, and Teyana Taylor’s gun slanging while pregnant in “One Battle After Another.” For anyone also bumping along, channeling your favorite pregnant celeb or character could be a fun way to put your bump on full display this spooky season.

(Blue Origin via AP)

Gayle King on Blue Origin

Gayle took to space this year (well, near-space) in a blue jumpsuit and helmet for the Blue Origin flight. Perfect mix of adventurous and funny. Bonus: carry a mic and “report live” from orbit.

(Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

Kendrick Lamar at the Super Bowl

Kendrick’s 2025 Super Bowl halftime was a sight to behold. Embodying the Cali rapper in his leather varsity jacket and flared jeans, gleefully performing “Not Like Us” flanked by red, white, and blue dancers would definitely be a way to show where your allegiance lies.