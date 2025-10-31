Michelle Obama shares she and Barack Obama have “pretty basic” date nights

Too old for a simple dinner-and-a-movie date night? According to forever First Lady Michelle Obama, she and Barack Obama have aged out of such date ideas.

During a recent sitdown with People, Michelle revealed that she could “never” do one of the more low-effort styles of a date.

“I will fall asleep in the movie,” Obama said. “So it’s like, ‘Let’s pick one.’ And I pick dinner because at least we’re together, and I’m not just sleeping on his shoulder in the movie. So, we stopped doing that, dinner and a movie, like, 30 years ago.”

Record scratch. The Obamas, who have been wed since 1992 … haven’t done dinner and a movie since “Bad Boys” was in theaters? Not even “A Low Down Dirty Shame”? I have so many questions.

The former First Lady joked and said her date nights with the 44th President of the United States are somewhat simple. Instead of fancy nights in the town, the Obamas are more of the low-key, chill-at-home type. Hey, same!

“Date nights are pretty … you know, we’ve been married 32, 33 [years]. I always forget. Sorry, honey,” she said jokingly. “When we’re both happy about date night, we’re at home, you know? Because we are not getting dressed. We just have a nice dinner, candles lit, music, we talk … they’re pretty basic.”

Conversation is a key factor of the Obamas’ one-on-one time, to the point where they save everything they want to say for the time they’re together on date night and opt not to even speak to one another ahead of time.

“We don’t talk for the whole day, because we’re in the house together all day, right?” she detailed. “I mean, we work from home, and if we’re not traveling, we’re together all day. So, when we are going to have a really special night, it’s like, ‘Don’t talk to me. Save it for dinner.”

The former FLOTUS’s life and style are the subject of her upcoming book, The Look, which explores her “lifelong journey with fashion, hair, and beauty.”

According to an excerpt, Michelle would use those formal state dinners as a simple comparison to her and Barack’s wedding, using those events to keep the spark going in their marriage.

“You’re getting all dolled up for your man,” she wrote. “There was an unspoken ritual — he never knew, until I walked out, ready, what I was wearing. That’s the romance, those little moments in this crazy world, where we could look at each other and go, ‘You’re cute.’ Then we walk downstairs to a barrage of press, lights and cameras, and it’s like, ‘Just stay in this moment. It’s really just us. This is nice.’”

Michelle’s new podcast, “IMO: The Look” will launch Nov. 5, one day after “The Look” arrives on bookshelves on Nov. 4.