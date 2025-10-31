‘How you leave Jordan for Rodman?’: Offset jabs at Cardi B & Stefon Diggs on new single

Cardi B asked if she was the drama on her sophomore album, and according to Offset, the “Outside” rapper is just that.

The Migos alum released his “Haunted By Fame” project on Friday (Oct. 31), and fans immediately pinpointed the lyrics toward the end of his “NO SWEAT” track as an obvious response to Cardi not only moving on with NFL wide receiver Stefon Diggs but also welcoming a child into the world with Diggs while still technically being married to Offset.

“On the way to the money, no stoppin’. How the f–k you leave Jordan for Rodman? You a fool if you think that I’m hurt. You ain’t happy, I know how it work,” he raps on the track, later adding, “How you married and still givin’ birth? Get some help, b-tch, you goin’ berserk.”

The back-and-forth between Offset and Cardi has been well documented, from social media jabs to Cardi taking out a good chunk of her “Am I The Drama” album to address their divorce. On tracks like “Man Of Your Word,” “What’s Goin On” and “Shower Tears,” Cardi addresses her role in the divorce and why the couple is splitting while also pointing out Offset’s infidelity and much more.

To his credit, Offset admitted to stepping out on his estranged wife during a conversation on “Baby, This Is Keke Palmer.”

“I was definitely not perfect in the situation,” Offset, born Kiari Cephus, said earlier this month. “I made a lot of mistakes. [There’s] a lot of things that I did wrong. She did things that was wrong.”

He also cited his infidelity as one of the main reasons she filed for divorce.

“That’s why when she left, I had to take that on the chin,” he admitted. “I was being selfish, you know what I mean? And I can say that as a man. I’m a grown man. I should’ve respected her way more, you know what I mean? I made bad decisions as a man, like stepping out.”

The couple, who wed in 2017, have three children: daughters Kulture Kiari and Blossom Belle and a son, Wave Set. Cardi filed for divorce last August while announcing her pregnancy with baby Blossom, saying, “With every ending comes a new beginning.”

However, in Cardi’s eyes, their divorce has yet to be finalized because she would be financially supporting the Migos rapper.

“The only reason why I’m still married is because somebody wants me to pay for their taxes,” she told fans during a Spaces event on Twitter in September. “Y’all wanna know the tea?” The only way I can get out of my marriage is if I pay for somebody else’s taxes, even though I pay for my own, and give them one of my properties. I’mma fight for that. This is not no love s—. I’m not gonna stop living my life.”

By that admission, there’s no telling when the state will finally divorce the two rappers. Which means fans should start preparing for more diss tracks to be coming down the road.