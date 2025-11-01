Obama rallies with Democrats in Virginia and New Jersey ahead of key governor races

Barack Obama is back in campaign mode.

The former president stopped in Norfolk, Virginia, Saturday afternoon (Nov. 1) to rally with Democratic candidate and former congresswoman Abigail Spanberger, who’s facing off against Republican Lt. Gov. Winsome Earle-Sears in the state’s governor’s race. Later tonight, he’s headed to Newark to join Rep. Mikie Sherrill, who’s running against GOP challenger Jack Ciattarelli in New Jersey’s gubernatorial contest.

Republicans are making their final pushes across both states, too — but none can match the energy Obama still brings nearly a decade after leaving the White House.

Virginia House Speaker Don Scott, the state’s first Black speaker, said Obama’s influence reaches across communities. “Black folks and white folks are inspired by his leadership,” Scott told reporters. “They’re inspired by the way he carries himself.”

Obama’s appearances highlight how much Democrats still lean on his popularity, even as a new generation of leaders — from Wes Moore to Gretchen Whitmer — step up on the trail. His stops in Norfolk and Newark, two areas with large Black populations, also show how vital turnout among voters of color remains for Democrats hoping to hold off Republican gains.

Though Donald Trump lost Virginia and New Jersey in 2024, he narrowed the margins, fueling GOP confidence that this year’s contests could be closer than expected.

Obama has steadily increased his involvement during this election cycle. In mid-October, he recorded ads for both Spanberger and Sherrill and has spent recent weeks warning supporters about the risks of another Trump-led administration.

After years out of office, Obama remains the Democratic Party’s ultimate closer — a role he’s once again stepping into as voters head to the polls.