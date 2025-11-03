T.I. helped squash the Kandi Burruss-Soulja Boy feud with one simple message

There actually will be peace between Kandi Burruss and Soulja Boy.

Weeks after Soulja went on a lengthy rant against the reality TV star, producer and songwriter about an interview she did on her “Speak On It” podcast, the two finally buried the hatchet where Soulja Boy was a guest on “Speak On It” – with some help from T.I..

At the 11:30 mark of the interview, Soulja Boy reveals Tip played mediator between the two, and how Tip set Soulja Boy straight.

“She could have called me,” Soulja Boy says. “He like, “She don’t know you to call you.”

The moment was an eye-opener for Soulja Boy, who knew it was time to talk in person to explain his version of events, even after Burruss reached out via direct message to squash things.

After the interview, T.I. explained why he knew he had to step in between both parties.

“If I can bring peace between two people I have a respectful relationship with, I don’t wanna see people I love going back and forth unnecessarily,” he said. “If it’s a real issue, then cool, but it’s a futile activity if we ain’t pushing no real line. Especially when it’s a man and a woman.”

He added, “One of the things we came to an understanding on was, ‘Bruh, you can’t be out here talkin’ aggressively to women on camera, dawg. Nobody wins! Ain’t no win in that. It didn’t take no real hell of convincing. He was like, ‘I’m glad you called, I just wanna put this s–t to bed too.’ I was just doing God’s work.”

At the center of the beef between the two Atlanta natives was Charlie Rocket’s comments about a 2007 incident where he alleges Soulja Boy spat in his food, a claim Soulja Boy denies.

“He used to work for me,” Soulja Boy said. “When this situation happened, nobody ain’t ever been on the road with me and never ate for three days. That’s just not possible. You’re gonna eat something like gotdamn breakfast, lunch, dinner. That’s why I was so thrown off. I’m like, what are you talkin’ about? Are you trying to smear me or hate on me? Cause you know you ate. No I didn’t spit in your food. I don’t know if bro mad because I fired him.”

Soulja Boy confirmed the clip triggered him, wondering why someone would bring up an incident from when he was 17.

Elsewhere in the interview, Burruss and Soulja discuss the rapper’s alleged drug use and other topics, leading Burruss to gain a newfound respect for the “Crank Dat” rapper.

“This conversation made me look at you totally different,” Kandi said.

Watch the full conversation below.