 ‘It’s a boy!’ Stefon Diggs reveals the gender of his and Cardi B’s baby

Stefon Diggs and Cardi B are counting down the days until the arrival of their first baby together. During the 2025 CFDA Fashion Awards Monday (Nov. 3), Diggs revealed the baby’s gender while reflecting on his excitement of stepping into fatherhood again.

“It’s a boy. That’s enough for me,” Diggs told People magazine. “I can’t wait to make him do push-ups and sit-ups and run around.”

While the New England Patriots’ wide receiver is already a father to his daughter Nova, 9, from a previous relationship, Diggs is excited to experience life as a boy dad. Meanwhile, for his girlfriend Cardi B, she and Diggs’ son would be her second son and fourth child. The “Bodega Baddie” rapper already shares three children from her previous marriage to Offset: Kulture, 7, Wave, 4, and Blossom, 13 months.

Now, the couple is reportedly getting ready to welcome their first child together “very soon.”

“It’s supposed to happen real soon,” Diggs told “Extra” on the red carpet. “So wish us both luck.”

Cardi B, announced her pregnancy on Sept. 17, shortly after announcing her upcoming “Little Miss Drama” tour and days before the release of her highly anticipated sophomore album, “Am I The Drama?”

“I’m having a baby with my boyfriend, Stefon Diggs. I’m excited. I’m happy,” she told Gayle King on CBS Mornings. “I feel like I’m in a good space. I feel very strong, very powerful that I’m doing all this work, but I’m doing all this work while I’m creating a baby.”

Though Diggs is typically very reserved about his private life, the NFL star showed his support in the comments of one of her Instagram posts promoting the album and tour.

“Proud of you for staying focused ❤️,” he wrote, also teasing his hopes of the baby being a boy. “100% team boy 💙 😩🙏🏾. Thinking of Spanish names.. right now.”

When it comes to their relationship, Cardi B says Diggs makes her feel “safe.”

“Feeling safe is feeling confident, feeling like you could do it. And it makes you feel like you could take over the world,” she explained. “Me and him think the same way. Yeah, we’re one of the greatest [in our fields].”