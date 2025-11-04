Taraji P. Henson continues busy season as she preps to star in adaptation of 50 Cent novel

Taraji P. Henson is staying booked and busy.

According to Deadline, the Academy Award-nominee is set to take the lead role in an adaptation of 50 Cent’s “The Accomplice” novel for Peacock, less than a month after the book was published.

In the series adaptation of “The Accomplice,” Henson is attached to play Nia Adams, who, according to a synopsis of the book, is a fearless Texas Ranger on the hunt for Desmond Bell, a master thief whose next target happens to be one of the wealthiest families in America. Like any great thriller, Adams uncovers a vast conspiracy that threatens to dissolve everything she knew about the system she swore to serve while questioning if the truth should be exposed.

Both 50 and Henson will serve as executive producers for the series.

The news comes during a joyous time for the D.C. native. In October, she locked in a two-film deal with Netflix and a first-look deal with Fox Entertainment Studios to develop “scripted and unscripted projects” in which she might also star. Deadline confirmed she would join the cast of Tyler Perry’s “Why Did I Get Married Again?” for her fifth film, working alongside the longtime director and producer.

The move comes years after Henson and 50 jokingly traded barbs over their respective shows “Empire” and “Power.” In 2015, 50 accused the hit Fox show of copying the marketing template of “Power,” prompting Henson to tell a fan, “I pay attention to $’s, NOT cents?”

A year later, the two were back at it again on social media when 50 jabbed at Henson over the declining ratings for “Empire,” with Henson firing back that her show was still the No. 1 show on television at the time.

For 50, the new series comes as he paid respects to “BMF” ending at Starz after four seasons. Instead of remarking about what the series accomplished, he took to Instagram to troll series star Demetrius “Lil Meech” Flenory Jr.

“What next season lil n–a,” 50 captioned the since-deleted post, which featured a photoshopped image of Lil Meech holding an “Out of Work” sign.