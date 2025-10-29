‘BMF’ canceled at Starz—50 Cent gets his troll on: ‘What next season?’

The saga of the Black Mafia Family is over—at least on television.

According to Deadline, Starz canceled “BMF” after four seasons, leaving the season four finale, “Dreams Deferred,” as the series finale. Although the show ends with Big Meech (Demetrius Flenory Jr.) getting apprehended by Detective Von Bryant (Steve Harris), some details about the infamous organization won’t make it to the small screen.

The series, based on the rise and fall of one of America’s most notorious organizations helmed by brothers Demetrius “Big Meech” Flenory and Terry “Southwest T” Flenory, starred Flenory Jr. as Big Meech, Da’Vinci as Southwest T, Russell Hornsby as Charles Flenory, Michole Briana White as Lucille Flenory, La La Anthony as Markisha, Steve Harris as Detective Bryant, and Myles Truitt as B-Mickie

While the network originally had hopes of a potential fifth season, ‘BMF’ likely won’t see a proper finale due to cost-cutting measures at Starz. Network CEO Jeffrey Hirsch stated in March of 2024 that shows become more expensive once they make it past their first and second seasons, known as the Cost Product model, and the reason some of your favorite shows get canceled on your favorite streaming services.

Cast and crew members also had anxiety while filming the third and fourth seasons of the show due to the back-and-forth public feud between show executive producer 50 Cent and Big Meech. The issues between the two stem from 50 accusing Big Meech of being a federal informant and Meech later standing side-by-side with Rick Ross in a promotional shoot for the Miami rapper.

In his snide nature, 50 took to Instagram on Wednesday (Oct. 29) to express his thoughts on the cancellation, posting a crude Photoshopped photo of Meech’s son, Demetrius Flenory Jr., holding an “Out of Work” sign.

“What next season lil n–a,” 50 wrote.

All is not lost for 50 Cent at Starz, though. The third and final season of “Power Book IV: Force” is set to debut on November 7 with a prequel to the hit series, “Power: Origins,” in development at the network.