‘That’s my man’: Michelle Obama swoons over Barack’s viral moment

Michelle and Barack Obama continue to prove why they’re the gold standard for Black love. “Couple Goals” if you will. And just when you think they can’t get any cuter, they remind us that the spark is still very much alive. Maybe even brighter.

During a recent campaign stop in Newark, New Jersey, Barack was showing his support for Democratic gubernatorial candidate Mikie Sherrill when an enthusiastic attendee interrupted him.

“I love you, but hold on. I heard you, girl — just settle down,” he joked, flashing that signature Obama grin. “I’m here to talk to everybody, not just you. I mean, you look cute, but I am married, you know? And Michelle’s fine, too.”

The clip quickly went viral, and of course, Michelle had thoughts. When chatting with Jenna Bush, she couldn’t help but beam as she said, “That’s my man. He’s a cutie, too.”

“That’s the other part of [being in your] ’60s, when your kids are launched, and it’s [just] us. Finally, we look back at each other and go, ‘Oh, I love you, I remember you. There you are! Where have you been all these years?” she continued.

And though she says that her husband was being playful at the Newark event, Michelle confirmed that she finds her husband equally as fine.

“Oh my gosh he is handsome. He gets more handsome with age,” she said, admitting that while she has no plans of rocking her gray hairs, “The graying is good [on him]. I think my husband is gorgeous, and he gets better with age, too.”

In her new book, The Look, Michelle reflects on her style evolution during her year in the White House, and the constant public scrutiny that came with it. Even when critics had something to say about her clothes, she says Barack always made her feel beautiful.

“As I’d open the door, I’d see his eyes light up. He’d tell me i looked beautiful. I believed him every time,” the former first lady reportedly wrote in the book. And that statement remains true to this day.

“You saw him in the speech,” she teased. “When you’re in the limelight, when your marriage is on display, when you are the president and the first lady, it’s really those simple moments where you just sort of have to be quiet, look each other in the eye, and remember that you know one another.

“That regardless of the lights and the clicking and the limousines and the beautiful dresses, that in the end just me and you,” she concluded. “And we choose each other everytime.”