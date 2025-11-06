Black leaders, from Barack Obama to Kamala Harris, react to retirement of Congresswoman Nancy Pelosi

Black leaders in politics and the civil rights community are reacting to the announcement of U.S. Rep. Nancy Pelosi‘s retirement from Congress, marking the end of a nearly 40-year historic career.

“Over nearly 40 years in the House, she advanced legislation that improved the lives of everyday Americans and served as inarguably the fiercest check on presidents from Ronald Reagan to Donald Trump,” Rev. Al Sharpton said of 85-year-old Pelosi, who was the first woman to be elected Speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives in 2007.

The National Action Network’s founder and president praised Pelosi for being on the “right side of history” on various turning points in America, including “the pandemic, the murder of George Floyd, and the awful attacks on January 6th.”

“Our nation owes her a debt of gratitude for her self-less service. For its part, NAN was proud to honor her at our 2023 annual MLK Legislative Breakfast for her work in turning Dr. [Martin Luther] King’s mission into policy,” said Sharpton.

One of Pelosi’s greatest achievements was passing President Barack Obama‘s signature healthcare law, the Affordable Care Act, also known as Obamacare.

President Obama, reacting to Pelosi’s retirement on Thursday, said, “No one was more skilled at bringing people together and getting legislation passed – and I will always be grateful for her support of the Affordable Care Act.”

WASHINGTON – MARCH 23: President Barack Obama waves after signing the Affordable Health Care for America Act during a ceremony with (L-R) Rep. Sandy Levin (D-MI), Victoria Kennedy, Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-CA), House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer, Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid, House Majority Whip James Clyburn and Rep. John Dingell in the East Room of the White House March 23, 2010 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

He added, “She made us proud to be Democrats, and will go down in history as one of the best speakers the House of Representatives has ever had. Nancy, thank you for your leadership and your friendship. Michelle and I wish you and Paul the best in this next chapter.”

Pelosi’s fellow Californian, former Vice President Kamala Harris, also reacted to the news of her retirement. She said the former speaker’s “tenacity, conviction, and legacy as a legislator are unmatched.”

“Thank you, Madam Speaker. I am grateful for your friendship, and our nation is grateful for your service. Doug and I wish you and Paul all the best in this next chapter,” said Harris.

Senator Angela Alsobrooks, who represents Maryland, where Pelosi was raised as a child, praised the longtime congresswoman.

“I’m forever grateful for those who broke barriers so I can be where I am today. Speaker Pelosi is one of those people. A fierce fighter for San Francisco and our nation–and ever a daughter of Baltimore–Speaker Pelosi showed us that we have power and a responsibility to use it,” said Alsobrooks.

One of Congress’s newest and standout voices, U.S. Rep. Jasmine Crockett, also paid tribute to Pelosi.

“Nancy Pelosi’s career has been a masterclass on leadership. The first woman to ever hold the Speaker’s gavel—and she did it better than most who came before her. From passing the Affordable Care Act to standing up to Trump, she never flinched. Madam Speaker, we salute you,” said Crockett.